A daredevil and “flat earther” who won repute after vowing to release himself into area on a steam-powered, do-it-yourself rocket was once killed Saturday afternoon in a “rocket crash” in the barren region, consistent with native media reviews.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department showed {that a} guy had died in Barstow after a “rocket crashed in the open desert during a rocket launch event” however police stopped wanting figuring out the sufferer.

Local media reviews say the sufferer was once none as opposed to “Mad” Mike Hughes, a well-known newbie rocket-maker who was once scheduled to try to blast-off as a part of a brand new sequence for the Science Channel, Homemade Astronauts.

The limo driving force were vowing since 2017 to experience his rocket into the air, in phase to get top sufficient to verify his completely improper trust that the earth is flat.

He had two failed release dates however in March 2018 controlled to get 1,800 toes in the air above the Mojave Desert prior to parachuting go into reverse in the nostril cone, making a difficult touchdown, consistent with Space.com.

“I’m tired of people saying I chickened out and didn’t build a rocket. I’m tired of that stuff. I manned up and did it,” he stated on the time.

In August 2019, he attempted once more—hoping to succeed in 5,000 toes, however the boiler he purchased on Craigslist reportedly conked out and the challenge was once aborted.

As The Daily Beast reported closing 12 months, Hughes sued YouTube superstar Logan Paul for together with him in a mockumentary concerning the flat-earth motion, claiming he was once filmed at a convention underneath false pretenses.

“He came in using fraud and deception,” Hughes instructed The Daily Beast.

“I’m not one to screw with when I get pissed off. I know how to shut you down.”