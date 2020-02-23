Female Saudi rapper faces arrest for ‘insulting’ Mecca Girl music video saying women are ‘sugar candy’ on YouTube





SAUDI officers have referred to as for the arrest of a feminine rapper after she launched a music video for a track praising ladies from Mecca.

The track calls the women from the holy town “powerful and beautiful” and describes them as “sugar candy”.

Asayel Slay

The video used to be launched by means of Saudi rapper, Asayel Slay.

In the track about women from Mecca, the birthplace of Prophet Mohammed the place hundreds of thousands of Muslims make a pilgrimage to each and every 12 months, she sings: “Our respect to other girls but the Mecca girl is sugar candy”.

The music video is shot in a espresso store as children dance about within the background.

The rapper, clad in an ankle-length get dressed, headband and vibrant orange running shoes raps stylishly to the digicam whilst baristas cross about their industry.

But the governor of Mecca, Khaled al-Faisal has ordered Asayel Slay’s arrest.

In a tweet he mentioned the video “insults the customs of Mecca”.

Social media customers have rallied round Asayel, blasting Saudi bosses as hypocritical.

Some identified the case of Moroccan pop celebrity, Saad Lmjarred who used to be allowed to perfrom within the capital, Riyadh in spite of 3 separate rape fees lobbied towards him.

Lmjarred denies the claims.

Amani al-Ahmadi, a self-professed Saudi-American feminist tweeted: “This is so typical of the Saudi government to do – bring western influencers to artwash the regime but attack real Saudi women who try to artistically express their cultural identities”.

Another social media person added: “It’s the one rap track that doesn’t comprise a unmarried obscenity, insult, pornographic scene, nudity, cannabis or smoking and the rapper is even dressed in the hijab.

“The girl faces arrest because the song doesn’t suit new Saudi Arabia or old”.

On Twitter, customers shared the hashtag #Mecca_Girl_Represents_Me in unity with the rapper.

Asayel Slay’s Youtube account has been suspended and the video got rid of.

It comes after Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohammed Bin Salman is making efforts to advertise a extra trendy symbol of the dominion out of the country as a part of the Vision 2030 scheme.

The likes of Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj and BTS had been invited to accomplish.

Minaj dropped out following backlash, mentioning her beef up for women and the LGBT neighborhood.

