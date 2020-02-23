Daredevil “Mad” Mike Hughes Dies in Steam Rocket Crash Trying to Prove The Earth is Flat

Daredevil “Mad” Mike Hughes was once killed in a rocket crash whilst attempting to turn out his Flat Earth idea.

The 64-year-old died after his selfmade steam-powered rocket crash landed moments after takeoff close to Barstow, California, on Saturday, in accordance to TMZ.

A video posted to Twitter by way of journalist Justin Chapman confirmed the rocket being introduced. Seconds later, a parachute is observed deploying too early and the rocket plummets to the bottom. “Mad Mike Hughes just launched himself in a self-made steam-powered rocket and crash landed. Very likely did not survive,” Chapman wrote along the clip.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department mentioned its officials had been referred to as to a rocket release tournament at round 2 p.m. on Saturday. According to KTLA, the sheriff’s place of business mentioned “a man was pronounced deceased after the rocket crashed in the open desert.”

The sheriff’s division didn’t establish the sufferer, however Hughes’ spouse Waldo Stakes, who was once on the rocket release, showed to the Associated Press that Hughes was once killed. The sheriff’s division has been contacted for added remark.

In a tweet, the Science Channel showed that Hughes had died chasing his dream. “Michael ‘Mad Mike’ Hughes tragically passed away today during an attempt to launch his homemade rocket,” the tweet mentioned.

“Our thoughts & prayers go out to his family & friends during this difficult time. It was always his dream to do this launch & Science Channel was there to chronicle his journey.”

Hughes’ consultant Darren Shuster described him as “one-of-a-kind.” He informed TMZ, “When God made Mike, he broke the mold. The man was the real deal and lived to push the edge. He wouldn’t have gone out any other way!”

According to Space.com, the release try was once filmed as a part of a brand new TV collection for the Science Channel referred to as Homemade Astronauts following “self-financed, self-made teams on their quest to reach the sky.”

Hughes was once attempting to achieve an altitude of five,000 toes in his steam-powered rocket. For the display, he and two different groups had been running to get as shut to the Karman line—the purpose 62 miles above the Earth’s floor that is thought to be the start of area—as imaginable.

Hughes had prior to now spoken of his want to turn out his idea that the Earth is “shaped like a Frisbee” by way of taking pictures of the planet from area. He reached an altitude of round 1,875 toes in March 2018 earlier than deploying his parachute.

“The Flat Earth thing is like everything else to me,” he informed CBS News months after that venture, pronouncing he had constructed the rocket by way of “trial and error.”

“I just want people to question everything. Question what your congressman is doing, your city council. Question what really happened during the Civil War. What happened during 9/11.”

But he added, “You don’t get a lot of second chances, though, in the rocket business.”

Michael Hurcomb/Corbis by the use of Getty Images