Conservative Commentator Urges Obama to Campaign for ‘Loyal VP’ Joe Biden in South Carolina, Take Down Sanders

Conservative commentator Bill Kristol implored former President Barack Obama to marketing campaign in South Carolina for his former “loyal VP” Joe Biden and to take down the Democratic front-runner, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. He additionally recommended that billionaire and candidate Michael Bloomberg “spend millions in South Carolina” to defeat Sanders.

Kristol remarked on Twitter simply hours after Sanders’ decisive Nevada caucuses victory that Obama must pass to South Carolina and bail out Biden’s suffering marketing campaign. Although Biden is but to select up delegates in any number one so far, he rose to 2d position a few of the Democratic hopefuls in Nevada Saturday — his very best appearing to this point.

The commentator posted dozens of tweets and movies ridiculing Sanders as a “socialist” and mentioning {that a} Sanders nomination on the conference in July would ensure a victory for President Donald Trump in November.

Biden has many times insisted that his marketing campaign is excited by profitable over South Carolina and the state’s huge share of African-American electorate. The former vice chairman has been playfully teased by means of political pundits and different applicants for his constant references to Obama. But he did all through the contentious 2016 number one combat between Hillary Clinton and Sanders, Obama has in large part remained quiet at the sidelines of the Democratic number one battle.

Kristol, one of the vocal and constant “Never Trump” combatants of the present president, used to be mocked by means of different political analysts and participants of the Sanders marketing campaign for reputedly “begging” Obama to stump for Biden.

“Obama, popular as he is, doesn’t have the power to choose Dem nominee, nor should he. It would also diminish his influence in general election, when he’ll be greatly needed, whoever wins nomination,” radio host Michelangelo Signorile answered to Kristol’s tweet.

“My dude you and your flunkies spent Obama’s whole presidency stoking fear and bigotry to undermine his agenda. Have the dignity not to come out here pretending you care about preserving his legacy,” answered Sanders international coverage guide Matt Duss.

“Reduced to begging Obama. Glorious,” quipped monetary writer Matt Stoller.

In addition to calling for Obama to intrude on Biden’s behalf, Kristol posed an concept Saturday that Bloomberg must spend $100 million over the following week making an attempt to take down Sanders because the front-runner.

“Bloomberg could also spend millions in South Carolina against Sanders, to try to help Biden win the state. That would have the disadvantage (for Bloomberg) of keeping Biden alive–but a) Bloomberg can fight Biden later, and b) he’d surely prefer Biden to Sanders if it came to it,” Kristol wrote. “Why won’t he spend at least $100m next week in Super Tuesday states making the case against Sanders?”

Chip Somodevilla/Staff/Getty Images