Chris Matthews Likens Bernie’s Strong Nevada Showing to France Falling to Nazi Germany in WWII

Cable information personalities had so much to say about Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (D-VT) early lead in the Nevada caucuses Saturday, with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews likening it to the surprise of France falling to Germany throughout WWII.

“It looks like Bernie Sanders is hard to beat… I think it’s a little late to stop him, and that’s the problem,” Matthews mentioned throughout a panel section. “It’s pretty much over unless that changes.”

He then dropped the eyebrow-raising WWII reference, apparently as some way to describe how Sanders has—in his view—clinched the Democratic nomination.

“I’m reading last night about the fall of France in the summer of 1940. And the general calls up Churchill and says, ‘It’s over,’” Matthews mentioned. “And Churchill says, ‘How can it be? You got the greatest army in Europe. How can it be over?’ He said, ‘It’s over.’”

Other pundits additionally marveled at Sanders’ lead, with CNN’s Van Jones claiming the jaws of the Democratic “establishment” had been “hanging off their faces.”

“Nobody thought six months ago thought we would be sitting here with Bernie Sanders on his way to the nomination. He’s on his way to the nomination,” he mentioned. “Something could happen to stop him. Somebody may have some marbles to throw at the stairs or banana peel, they better find it. Because this guy is off and running.”

Jones commented at the spectacular Latino turnout for the Vermont senator, claiming that he was once “running as if he’s a Latino candidate now.”

He additionally pointed to more youthful citizens who caucused for Sanders, claiming their give a boost to has been a “youthquake.”

“You got a new generation stepping up. They’re not scared of any of these ideas and they’re tired of hearing Republicans calling everything we say socialist. They ruined the word socialist,” he mentioned.

Another MSNBC persona, Joy Reid, attributed Sanders’ lead to the “sheer unadulterated rage”of younger citizens who she mentioned had been motivated to “throw the tables over” to vote for Sanders.

“They’re turning the tables over and they don’t care what the potential result is. They’re the hungriest,” she mentioned. “No one is as hungry, angry, enraged and determined as Sanders voters. Democrats need to sober up and figure out what the hell they are going to do about that.”