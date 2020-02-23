Cardi B defends Quaden Bayles from trolls falsely claiming bullied boy, 9, is 18 as he’s offered free MMA class





CARDI B has defended a nine-year-old boy left feeling suicidal via bullies after merciless trolls accused him of secretly being an ADULT.

Little Quaden Bayles, 9, from Brisbane has additionally gladly accredited an be offering to be educated up via most sensible MMA opponents who stated they’re going to lend a hand him develop into “bully-proof”.

Quaden Bayles’s mum shared a heartbreaking video appearing the affect bullying has had on him[/caption]

The Aussie schoolboy – who has Achondroplasia dwarfism – temporarily went viral after his mum, Yarraka posted a heartbreaking clip of him in tears.

He have been careworn via merciless bullies in school who teased him for his peak.

In the clip, a heartbroken Quaden says: ” want I may stab myself within the center. I would like any individual to kill me”.

His mum says she had posted to spotlight the affect bullying may have.

A fundraiser began via US comedian Brad Williams to ship Quaden to Disneyland had an preliminary goal of $10,000, however had up to now raised greater than $440,000.

And now American rapper, Cardi B has come to Quaden’s protection after merciless trolls unfold rumours he was once in reality 18.

In an Instagram are living clip the hit-maker weighed in at the scenario.

She advised her 59.three million fans: “I truly don’t suppose he’s mendacity about his age.

“Just as a result of there’s movies of him flossing cash and performing all gangster, and performing all cool and the whole thing, it doesn’t imply that children don’t select on him.

“Y’all be acting like you’ve got money everyday and y’all broke”.

Cardi provides that once she noticed the video she felt “so sad” and that he gave the impression of a “little cheeky boy”.

Mum Yarraka Bayles has hit out at social media trolls claiming her nine-year-old son is in reality an grownup[/caption]

Trolls have claimed Quaden Bayles is in reality 18 years previous[/caption]

Quaden and his circle of relatives were inundated with toughen – together with an be offering to coach with most sensible MMA opponents in Singapore who promise to make him “bully-proof”.

Elite MMA organisation ONE are whisking the teen off on an all charges paid commute.

ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong stated: ”

I simply spoke to his wonderful mother, Yarraka, over the telephone,” Sityodtong stated Friday. “She has graciously accepted my invitation to come to Singapore for an all-expenses-paid vacation so Quaden can learn martial arts at EVOLVE.”

He added: “Our instructors will remember to bully-proof Quaden

But the boy’s circle of relatives have additionally been compelled to factor a caution on social media after pretend accounts have been arrange to check out to learn from the toughen and to unfold false rumours about Quaden’s age.

A message posted on Quaden’s authentic Instagram account learn: “WARNING!!!! FAKE ACCOUNTS! PLEASE REPORT ASAP!”

Among the messages shared from the accounts have been some encouraging folks to donate to the fundraiser and making out that Quaden and his circle of relatives have been seeking to benefit from the eye they’ve won.

Some posts additionally incorporated pictures of Quaden posing for pro pictures whilst dressed in dear clothes and stood in entrance of a big “18” signal at a party.

Yarraka later shared a publish via a lady who is aware of Quaden.

“Yes he’s nine. Dwarfism is not a joke,” the girl wrote.

“Is he a style or actor?… so are a large number of youngsters… that doesn’t imply s**t’.

“His mom made the publish as a result of she was once crushed and enraged with the bullying.

“I perceive her to the fullest.

“Never did she ask for money… Never did they say they were broke. Never did they ask for this.”

It has additionally been showed that the {photograph} appearing the “18” signal was once taken at a birthday party thrown for any individual else and attended via Quaden.

A fundraiser was once arrange for Quaden via US comedian Brad Williams, who additionally has dwarfism[/caption]

Quaden Bayles was once invited to guide rugby league facet the Indigenous All Stars out onto the sector forward of a recreation on Saturday[/caption]

Quaden Bayles’ mum stated that ‘too many of us are struggling in silence’ as a result of bullying[/caption]

