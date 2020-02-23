



A BRITISH gran who smuggled £1m price of cocaine fears she has been given a “death sentence” after finding a lump on her breast.

Susan Clarke, 71, from Kent, is serving 8 years in a maximum-security prison in Portugal following her conviction remaining September.

Her husband Roger, 72, could also be serving the similar sentence in some other prison in Lisbon.

Both declare they have been duped into wearing the medicine by way of criminals regardless of being up to now jailed in Norway in 2010 for smuggling massive amounts of hashish.

Susan, who has misplaced just about 3 stone since being locked up, fears she is going to depart prison “in a box” believing she has breast most cancers.

The pensioner recently stocks a 10toes by way of 10toes cellular with 3 different criminals in Lisbon’s girls’s prison EP Tires.

She is expecting the result of a double biopsy on her left breast and fears the worst since having her enchantment towards her conviction quashed previous this month.

We have been made an instance of however I’ve been passed a demise sentence

Susan Clarke

Susan instructed The Sunday People: “I might by no means get out of right here alive and there’s no manner I will be able to scale back my sentence now.

“We have been made an instance of however I’ve been passed a demise sentence.

“My worry is that I’ll never be free and I’ll be leaving here in a box.”

The gran-of-eight mentioned the worst a part of her sentence is being with the exception of her husband.

Susan is affected by hypertension, vertigo, reflux and arthritis – prerequisites she takes day-to-day drugs for.

Alamy

She claims Roger’s well being is even worse after he was once rushed to health center to have an ulcer got rid of from his bowel.

Her husband, who could also be having assessments on his kidneys, has misplaced seven stone in prison, Susan claims.

She slammed UK government for no longer serving to her and Roger, pronouncing: “We really feel totally deserted.

“The Foreign Office has ignored us, Boris Johnson has not helped and we have been completely cut adrift.”

Susan mentioned she was once “devastated and angry” after shedding her enchantment.

They have been in the center of a dream £6,800 Caribbean cruise in 2018 when Portuguese officers have been tipped off by way of UK police officers.

Retired chef Roger instructed a tribulation in Lisbon he had no thought the massive amount of gear have been in the couple’s suitcases and claimed he was once taking them again to the United Kingdom for a pal known as ‘Lee’.

We really feel totally deserted. The Foreign Office has omitted us…

Susan Clarke

Clarke instructed the courtroom ‘Lee’ was once a UK-based Jamaican businessman who labored with an affiliate known as ‘Dee,’ who he named in courtroom as George Wilmot.

The couple additionally served a prison sentence in Norway after being convicted in 2010 for trafficking 240 pounds of hashish resin.

Roger mentioned he were given into drugs-running to transparent money owed and was once made to do extra along with his spouse as quilt after being threatened with violence by way of gangster paymasters if he stopped.

He was once jailed for just about 5 years in Norway whilst Susan was once banged up for a 12 months much less.

They returned to the United Kingdom and altered their names prior to relocating to Spain’s Costa Blanca.

Ex-secretary Sue, who has one nice grandchild, mentioned she simplest knew her husband’s industry buddies socially and not accompanied him when he negotiated “fruit sales”.

Roger claims he believed he was once wearing unique fruit which might be bought at Harrods.

Prosecutors mentioned the cocaine was once supposed to be bought in the United Kingdom.

They declare the Brit couple have been drug mules who used 4 cruises in two years to smuggle narcotics for £26,500 a time.

Upon listening to his sentence, ex-chef Roger whispered to his spouse in courtroom: “Jesus Christ, I wasn’t expecting more than four.”

Supplied/Nick Razzell

Nick Razzell

