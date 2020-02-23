Brit gran, 71, jailed for £1m cocaine cruise plot fears she’ll die in Portuguese prison after finding ‘cancer’ lump
World 

Brit gran, 71, jailed for £1m cocaine cruise plot fears she’ll die in Portuguese prison after finding ‘cancer’ lump

Georgia Clark 0 Comments

Georgia Clark

I am Georgia Clark and I give “News Parliament” an insight into the most recent news hitting the “Technology” sector in Wall Street.

I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.

Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Georgia Clark

Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)


A BRITISH gran who smuggled £1m price of cocaine fears she has been given a “death sentence” after finding a lump on her breast.

Susan Clarke, 71, from Kent, is serving 8 years in a maximum-security prison in Portugal following her conviction remaining September.

Roger Clarke, 72, and his wife Sue, 71, were caught with the nine kilos of cocaine in December last year
Roger Clarke, 72, and spouse Susan, 71, have been stuck smuggling cocaine on a cruise. Gran Susan fears she’ll die in prison

Her husband Roger, 72, could also be serving the similar sentence in some other prison in Lisbon.

Both declare they have been duped into wearing the medicine by way of criminals regardless of being up to now jailed in Norway in 2010 for smuggling massive amounts of hashish.

Susan, who has misplaced just about 3 stone since being locked up, fears she is going to depart prison “in a box” believing she has breast most cancers.

The pensioner recently stocks a 10toes by way of 10toes cellular with 3 different criminals in Lisbon’s girls’s prison EP Tires.

She is expecting the result of a double biopsy on her left breast and fears the worst since having her enchantment towards her conviction quashed previous this month.

We have been made an instance of however I’ve been passed a demise sentence


Susan Clarke

Susan instructed The Sunday People: “I might by no means get out of right here alive and there’s no manner I will be able to scale back my sentence now.

“We have been made an instance of however I’ve been passed a demise sentence.

“My worry is that I’ll never be free and I’ll be leaving here in a box.”

The gran-of-eight mentioned the worst a part of her sentence is being with the exception of her husband.

Susan is affected by hypertension, vertigo, reflux and arthritis – prerequisites she takes day-to-day drugs for.

Cops raided the Marco Polo and located the cocaine, which the the couple blamed on a thriller businessman known as Lee
Alamy
The Clarkes were arrested in December, 2018
Susan, who was once arrested with Roger in 2018, has discovered a lump on her breast

She claims Roger’s well being is even worse after he was once rushed to health center to have an ulcer got rid of from his bowel.

Her husband, who could also be having assessments on his kidneys, has misplaced seven stone in prison, Susan claims.

She slammed UK government for no longer serving to her and Roger, pronouncing: “We really feel totally deserted.

“The Foreign Office has ignored us, Boris Johnson has not helped and we have been completely cut adrift.”

Susan mentioned she was once “devastated and angry” after shedding her enchantment.

They have been in the center of a dream £6,800 Caribbean cruise in 2018 when Portuguese officers have been tipped off by way of UK police officers.

Retired chef Roger instructed a tribulation in Lisbon he had no thought the massive amount of gear have been in the couple’s suitcases and claimed he was once taking them again to the United Kingdom for a pal known as ‘Lee’.

We really feel totally deserted. The Foreign Office has omitted us…


Susan Clarke

Clarke instructed the courtroom ‘Lee’ was once a UK-based Jamaican businessman who labored with an affiliate known as ‘Dee,’ who he named in courtroom as George Wilmot.

The couple additionally served a prison sentence in Norway after being convicted in 2010 for trafficking 240 pounds of hashish resin.

Roger mentioned he were given into drugs-running to transparent money owed and was once made to do extra along with his spouse as quilt after being threatened with violence by way of gangster paymasters if he stopped.

He was once jailed for just about 5 years in Norway whilst Susan was once banged up for a 12 months much less.

They returned to the United Kingdom and altered their names prior to relocating to Spain’s Costa Blanca.

Ex-secretary Sue, who has one nice grandchild, mentioned she simplest knew her husband’s industry buddies socially and not accompanied him when he negotiated “fruit sales”.

MOST READ IN NEWS

TRADEMARKLE


Meg's good friend 'launching charities in her & Harry's title' after royal logo ban

LORDS OF GREED


Peers’ bills and day-to-day attendance allowance soared 29 in line with cent remaining 12 months

DAREDEVIL DEAD


Daredevil 'Mad' Mike Hughes lifeless after terrifying rocket crash touchdown

FIGHT FOR JUSTICE


Harry Dunn's circle of relatives call for UK block Assange extradition till handover

ALIBI CLAIMS


Officer 'questions Andrew's alibi on evening he's accused of intercourse with woman, 17'


RED ALERT


Sandstorm sparks half-term vacation chaos as ALL Gran Canaria flights grounded


Roger claims he believed he was once wearing unique fruit which might be bought at Harrods.

Prosecutors mentioned the cocaine was once supposed to be bought in the United Kingdom.

They declare the Brit couple have been drug mules who used 4 cruises in two years to smuggle narcotics for £26,500 a time.

Upon listening to his sentence, ex-chef Roger whispered to his spouse in courtroom: “Jesus Christ, I wasn’t expecting more than four.”

The OAPs from Bromley, Kent were arrested on a cruise liner in Lisbon
The OAPs, from Kent, have been arrested on a cruise liner in Lisbon and sentenced to 8 years at the back of bars
Supplied/Nick Razzell
The couple will serve their time behind bars in Portugal
The couple, who declare their well being is failing, are serving their time in Portugal
Nick Razzell

We pay for your tales! Do you’ve a tale for The Sun Online information workforce? Email us at guidelines@the-sun.co.united kingdom or name 0207 782 4368 . You can WhatsApp us on 07810 791 502. We pay for movies too. Click right here to add yours.



Source link

Georgia Clark

Georgia Clark

I am Georgia Clark and I give “News Parliament” an insight into the most recent news hitting the “Technology” sector in Wall Street. I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community. Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338 Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com

You May Also Like

New ISIS leader confirmed as hardliner who led enslavement of Yazidi women after Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi wiped out

New ISIS leader confirmed as hardliner who led enslavement of Yazidi women after Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi wiped out

Georgia Clark 0

Trump Faces Backlash for Indigenous Burial Sites Allegedly Being Demolished for Border Wall

admin 0
Chinese cops barricade woman from Wuhan inside her home ‘to stop coronavirus spreading’ as she screams in horror

Chinese cops barricade woman from Wuhan inside her home ‘to stop coronavirus spreading’ as she screams in horror

Georgia Clark 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *