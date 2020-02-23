Bernie Sanders Projected as Nevada Caucus Winner on Saturday, With Joe Biden Second and Buttigieg Third

Multiple media retailers projected Bernie Sanders to win the preferred vote within the Nevada Democratic caucus on Saturday night time, and in the end the 36 delegates at stake, within the contentious race for the 2020 Democratic presidential candidacy. Nevada was once the 3rd state to forged votes for the president in a number one, following Iowa and New Hampshire.

Sanders gained 44.6 % of the preferred vote, as known as by means of the Associated Press and CNN on Saturday. There have been 36 delegates at stake in Nevada. Now, the race for the White House strikes again east to South Carolina, the place the Palmetto State will grasp its number one in every week.

Sanders took an early lead when effects started pouring in Saturday night time, and he was once declared the winner with simply 4 % of precincts reporting.

Nevada Caucus Results

44.6% Bernie Sanders

19.5% Joe Biden

15.6% Pete Buttigieg

11.8% Elizabeth Warren

4.3% Amy Klobuchar

3.7% Tom Steyer

Sanders gained the Clark and Washoe counties, that are house to Las Vegas and Reno, respectively.

Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders tied within the Iowa caucus that was once held on February 3—even supposing the effects took a couple of days to be identified. Buttiegieg and Sanders every gained 26.2 % of that state’s votes, however Buttiegieg took 13 delegates, in comparison to 12 by means of Sanders, in keeping with the Associated Press.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) waves to supporters at a marketing campaign rally for Sanders on February 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The upcoming Nevada Democratic presidential caucus might be held February 22.

Photo by means of Mario Tama/Getty Images

Sanders then took the New Hampshire number one by means of successful 25.7 % of the vote—and 9 delegates—edging Buttigieg.

The race for the White House now strikes to South Carolina, which is able to grasp its number one every week from now on February 29, 2020.

Super Tuesday might be 3 days later on March 3, 2020,when the next states will vote of their number one elections: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia. The territory of American Samoa will even grasp an open caucus that day, and any U.S. citizen dwelling in another country who is a part of Democrats Abroad can vote that day, with 17 delegates awarded from that staff.

The Republican birthday party opted not to grasp a caucus in Nevada, in step with the Nevada Secretary of State web page.