Bernie Sanders Holds 9-Point Lead Over Elizabeth Warren in New National Poll Following His Nevada Victory

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has a nine-point benefit over Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren atop the Democratic applicants, in line with new nationwide polling numbers launched Sunday.

Sanders has garnered 34 delegates and emerged because the transparent front-runner after successful the preferred vote in the primary 3 Democratic presidential number one contests in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. A brand new CBS/YouGov nationwide ballot launched someday after his decisive Nevada caucuses victory displays Sanders with 28 % of Democratic voter fortify, Warren in 2d with 19 %, and previous Vice President Joe Biden in 3rd with 17 %.

The similar polling knowledge additionally confirmed Sanders as the most productive contender in opposition to President Donald Trump in a hypothetical head-to-head match-up, 47 % to Trump’s 44 %.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg slipped to 3rd position in Saturday’s Nevada caucuses, however he stays in 2d position in phrases of delegates with 24 status at the back of his marketing campaign.

The nationwide CBS/YouGov ballot launched Sunday displays former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg in fourth position with 13 % fortify, Buttigieg in 5th position with 10 %, and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar in 6th with simply five %.

Biden, who has many times mentioned that South Carolina is the place he’ll flip round his marketing campaign in an enchantment to black citizens, stays atop the polls in the following number one state. The former vp has 28 % of fortify from South Carolina Democrats, Sanders is in 2d with 23 %, and Tom Steyer is in 3rd with 18 %. Meanwhile, Warren comes in fourth position amongst South Carolina citizens, and Buttigieg rounds out the highest 5 with 10 % of fortify in the southern state.

Despite his persisted polling in first in South Carolina, which holds its number one on February 29, Biden prior to now led the entire different Democratic applicants via a staggering 28 share issues simply 3 months in the past. In November, CBS/YouGov polling knowledge confirmed Biden in the lead amongst white South Carolina citizens – however Sanders now holds probably the most fortify.

Biden’s fortify amongst African-American citizens in South Carolina, who make up a big majority of the state’s Democratic number one voters, has fallen double digits for the reason that fall. In November, Biden held the fortify of 54 % of black citizens in comparison to 35 % as of late, a 19-point drop. In that very same period of time, Tom Steyer skyrocketed from best 2 % fortify from black citizens to 24 %. Sanders is solely at the back of Steyer with 23 % fortify from African-American citizens.

Exit polls from Saturday’s Nevada caucus confirmed 55 % of Sanders supporters had been white and 45 % had been nonwhite. Compare that to Buttigieg–who has struggled in state-by-state and nationwide polls amongst black voters–whose Nevada supporters had been 82 % white. CNN front polls confirmed that 90 % of Sanders supporters had been below the age of 65, whilst best 52 % of Biden backers had been below sixty 5. Additionally, one-quarter of Nevada caucusgoers who determined who to vote for in the previous few days in the long run selected Sanders.

Brendan Smialowski/Staff/Getty Images