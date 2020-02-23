Bernie Sanders Becomes First Candidate, Democrat or Republican, to Win Popular Vote in All 3 Early Voting States

Bernie Sanders made political historical past Saturday and solidified his front-runner standing atop the Democratic presidential applicants together with his Nevada caucuses victory, turning into the primary candidate from both birthday party to win the preferred vote in all 3 early states in a aggressive number one.

The Vermont senator garnered number one in style vote victories in Iowa on February 3, New Hampshire on February 11 and Nevada on Saturday — a primary amongst any Republican or Democrat in historical past in a aggressive number one. Sanders ruled the opposite Democratic presidential applicants, with 46 p.c of Nevada caucus electorate backing the senator as opposed to simplest 19 p.c in strengthen of former Vice President Joe Biden and 15 p.c supporting former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Al Gore additionally received his first 3 Democratic number one contests, Iowa, New Hampshire and Delaware, however simplest confronted one opponent, New Jersey Senator Bill Bradley.

Although Sanders didn’t win extra delegates than Buttigieg in the bungled Iowa caucuses, analysts say his victory in the various state of Nevada bodes neatly for him as front-runner heading into Super Tuesday.

“In Nevada, we have just put together a multigenerational, multiracial coalition, which is going to not only win in Nevada–it’s going to sweep this country,” Sanders mentioned at a rally in San Antonio, Texas, as information of his caucus victory got here to gentle. “No campaign has a grassroots movement like we do, which is another reason why we’re going to win this election.”

The candidate’s history-making in style vote victories in each and every of the primary 3 early vote casting states has awarded him 31 delegates. Buttigieg, who matched Sanders in the Iowa delegate rely, stays in 2nd with 22 and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is in 3rd with 8. Candidates want 1,991 delegates in order to assist safe the nomination on the Democratic National Convention in July.

Along with the senator himself, Sanders’ supporters and marketing campaign volunteers reveled in his 3rd directly in style vote victory Sunday. The subsequent number one will probably be held in South Carolina on February 29.

“Yet somehow every time #NotMeUs are told we can’t do something we do it. We just took him to break historical records by being the first candidate from either party to win the popular vote of the first three states. Ever It will take groundswell to challenge Senate. This is that,” tweeted Rafael Shimunov, a Sanders delegate primarily based in New York.

in 2016, Sanders misplaced each Nevada and Iowa to then-Democratic number one opponent Hillary Clinton, however he hung on to his neighboring state of New Hampshire.

PAUL RATJE / Contributor/Getty Images