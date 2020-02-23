Ben Affleck Says Robert Pattinson Is “Going to Do Great” as Batman

Ben Affleck had type phrases for his Batman successor, Robert Pattinson, all over a press tournament for Affleck’s new film The Way Back.

Affleck has all the time been type to those that have performed the function of Batman prior to him and is giving the similar remedy to the person who is succeeding him. Pattinson is ready to play the Dark Knight in 2021’s The Batman. The actor took the function of Bruce Wayne after Affleck left it in 2017.

In an interview with Jake Hamilton, Affleck was once requested in regards to the script he wrote for The Batman and Robert Pattinson’s casting. Affleck spoke back: “I think Robert’s a great actor, he’s going to do great.”

YouTube

Affleck later shed additional mild on why he left the challenge: “Kind of lost my passion for it. The movie deserves to be made by someone whose dying to do it and can’t wait, and that wasn’t me at the time, so I moved on.”

Affleck was once at the beginning set to direct and superstar in The Batman, which might have taken position squarely within the DC Extended Universe. The superstar started his Batman tenure with 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and cameoed in 2016’s Suicide Squad, prior to finishing his run with 2017’s Justice League.

He first left the director’s chair in early 2017, bringing up problems with the script. Affleck later left the starring function as neatly, giving Matt Reeves the chance to reboot the nature in a brand new route with Robert Pattinson.

Robert Pattinson as Batman in Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’

Matt Reeves / Warner Bros

Affleck’s stint as Batman got here at a rocky level in his private existence. Trials and tribulations he labored via all over that point curtailed a lot of his pleasure for the Batman function. On the pro aspect, his time as Batman was once additionally hindered within the re-shoot-ridden Justice League. The actor appeared visibly other and uncomfortable within the re-shot sequences, making his final departure from the function much less stunning for enthusiasts.

The actor not too long ago expressed his give a boost to for director Zack Snyder to liberate his three-and-a-half-hour reduce of Justice League, which might have featured a lot more of Affleck as the Caped Crusader.

The Batman is these days taking pictures in Glasgow as Reeves published the primary have a look at Pattinson within the new Batsuit. Also starring Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis and Peter Sarsgaard, the film is due out on June 25, 2021.