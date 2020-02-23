9-Year-Old Asks Pete Buttigieg For Help Telling ‘The World I’m Gay, Too’

Pete Buttigieg introduced recommendation throughout a marketing campaign rally to a 9-year-old boy who requested him for assist popping out as homosexual.

Zachary Ro joined Buttigieg, who has turn out to be the primary overtly homosexual candidate to run for president, on level after his query used to be learn out on the rally in Denver on Saturday evening.

“Thank you for being so brave. Would you help me tell the world I’m gay too? I want to be brave like you,” he wrote in a pre-submitted query that used to be learn to Buttigieg by way of Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, The Colorado Sun reported.

Ro used to be whisked onto level as the gang chanted “love means love,” in keeping with the newspaper. “Well, I don’t think you need a lot of advice from me on bravery,” Buttigieg informed Ro. “You seem pretty strong.”

He added, “It took me a long time to figure out how to tell even my best friend that I was gay let alone to go out and tell the world.” Buttigieg did not pop out publicly as homosexual till 2015 on the age of 33 in an op-ed for The South Bend Tribune throughout his first time period as mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Buttigieg then recommended Ro on having the braveness to discuss his sexuality in entrance of “thousands of people you’ve never met.”

“To see you willing to come to terms with who you are in a room full of a thousand people, thousands of people you’ve never met, that’s really something,” he mentioned.

He introduced the boy some recommendation, pronouncing, “It won’t always be easy, but that’s OK because you know who you are. And that’s really important because when you know who you are, you have a center of gravity that can hold you together when all kinds of chaos is happening around you.”

He additionally informed Ro that his bravery would possibly encourage others and assist them “be a little braver because you have been brave.”

“When I was trying to figure out who I was, I was afraid that who I was might mean that I could never make a difference and what wound up happening instead is that it’s a huge part of the different I get to make,” Buttigieg famous.

He added, “And the last thing I want you to know is even if I can’t promise it’ll always be easy, I can promise you that I’m going to be rooting for you.”

Ro informed The Colorado Sun after the rally that he felt “nervous, excited, and proud” after chatting with Buttigieg in entrance of the large crowd.

“It was exciting, and I felt really happy,” he informed the newspaper. “I was glad I was able to tell everyone in the audience that I’m gay.” He mentioned he hadn’t deliberate to invite the query, however wrote it down on a work of paper and passed it to officers who amassed questions from attendees.

The rally on the Crowne Plaza Hotel close to Denver International Airport used to be Buttigieg’s first forestall after the Nevada caucuses on Saturday. He got here in 3rd with 14 p.c of the vote, in the back of Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, the Associated Press reported.

Pete Buttigieg greets Zachary Ro, who requested Buttigieg to assist him inform others he’s homosexual, whilst the candidate used to be talking at a the city corridor marketing campaign tournament on the Denver Airport Convention Center February 22, 2020 in Denver, Colorado.

Win McNamee/Getty Images