Who Will Face Bayley at Super Showdown?

It’s the general Friday Night SmackDown prior to the Super Showdown display subsequent week and WWE is finishing its a part of the cardboard this night.

First up, now we have a primary contenders fit between Naomi and Carmella. The winner will tackle SmackDown Women’s Champion, Bayley at the Saudi Arabia display. Carmella nearly took the name off of Bayley remaining week, however the champion used an unlawful use of the ropes to stay “The Princess of Staten Island” pinned.

Naomi issued a problem to Bayley a couple of weeks in the past after returning at the Royal Rumble. She advised the champ that she’s the one one at the roster that hasn’t been defeated by means of her so she merits a fit. Naomi and Carmella shouldn’t have a grudge in opposition to every different, however each are in search of the chance at taking pictures the SmackDown Women’s Championship once more.

The Bella Twins are scheduled to go back on a unique episode of A Moment of Bliss. What Nikki and Brie have to mention is someone’s wager.

Goldberg is scheduled to turn up on SmackDown and what’s going to he have to mention prior to his Universal Championship fit in opposition to “The Fiend” at Super Showdown?

Here’s the entirety that came about at the February 21 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE

FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS

Opening Segment

The Usos pop out and say that Miz and John Morrison could not stay their names out in their mouth remaining week, however now they are going to get an opportunity at them this night. They introduce Kofi Kingston and Big E as their tag companions.The New Day arise and put over The Usos and what number of titles they gained.

Miz and Morrison pop out and say how they are going to defeat the New Day at Super Showdown and introduce Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler as their companions.

The Usos and New Day vs Roode/Ziggler and Miz/Morrison

Jimmy Usos pins Roode after a Super Kick.

Backstage

Lacey Evans Interview

Lacey explains how when she got here to SmackDown she noticed how a lot of a bully Bayley was once and that is the reason why she modified.She says that her subsequent step is the Elimination Chamber fit to get a fit at WrestleMania.

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (with Sami Zayn) vs Elias and Braun Strowman – Symphony of Destruction Match

Strowman pins Shinsuke after doing a Running Powerslam on a Piano

Baron Corbin Interview

Corbin says that he nonetheless desires to be a locker room chief and he’ll end up that he’s when he defeats Roman Reigns at Super Showdown.

A Moment of Bliss with the Bella Twins

Alexa Bliss recaps who’s being inducted into this yr’s Hall of ReputeNikki and Brie verify that they’re the newest inductees into the 2020 WWE Hall of FameAfterwards, Daniel Bryan comes out along with his daughter Birdie

Daniel Bryan vs Heath Slater

Drew Gulak is on remark and telling Slater what to doBryan wins by way of pinfall after a Running KneeThis was once a greater fit than remaining week

Backstage

Mandy Rose is ready behind the scenes together with her bag when Dolph Ziggler presentations up and walks out with herOtis seems from at the back of some apparatus instances visibly dissatisfied