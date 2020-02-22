U.S. Drug Enforcement Agent Charged With Participation in Multi-National Money Laundering Conspiracy

The seal of the Drug Enforcement Administration is noticed on a lectern prior to the beginning of a press convention at DEA Headquarters on June 26, 2013 in Arlington, Virginia.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty

A former particular agent with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration has been arrested for his suspected function in a wide-ranging, multi-national conspiracy to launder drug proceeds.

José Ismael Irizarry, who used to be hired through the management from 2009 to 2018, and his spouse, Nathalia Gomez-Irizarry, had been arrested Friday pursuant to a 19-count indictment outlining the alleged conspiracy.

Both folks posted a $10,000 bond to be launched from detention pending additional hearings in the case, in keeping with The Associated Press, which first reported on their arrests and broke information of the alleged conspiracy ultimate 12 months. The arrests came about in Puerto Rico, the place they’ve a place of abode.

The pair’s legal professional didn’t go back an instantaneous request for remark. An inquiry to the DEA used to be referred to the Justice Department, which didn’t supply remark in time for e-newsletter. Irizarry resigned from the DEA in January 2018.

An indictment filed in the case on Friday describes Irizarry’s alleged scheme spelled out in 19 fees, together with conspiracy to devote cash laundering, fair services and products twine fraud, financial institution fraud and irritated identification robbery.

“Throughout his tenure at DEA, Irizarry engaged in a corrupt scheme in which he worked with confidential informants to investigate the money laundering activity of drug trafficking organizations, while at the same time enriching himself by secretly using his position and his special access to information to divert drug proceeds from DEA control to the control of himself and his co-conspirators,” the indictment alleged.

Combined consequences for all the fees contained in the indictment quantity to a possible jail sentence of loads of years, will have to convictions be bought. However, any attainable plea deal would most probably do away with lots of the fees, and a jail sentence in the end imposed can be assisted thru federal tips, now not the statutory most.

During his tenure, Irizarry labored out of the DEA’s Miami box place of job, Washington, D.C., bureau, and an respectable outpost in Cartagena, Colombia.

Prosecutors in Tampa, Florida, consider Irizarry used his place as a DEA particular agent to divert drug proceeds recovered through his former company over a span of years. Hundreds of 1000’s of bucks had been fraudulently diverted throughout the scheme, in keeping with the indictment.

For instance, in 2015, the DEA recovered a bulk money drop from suspected drug traffickers in the Netherlands price round 1 million euros. The money used to be returned to a DEA account in Florida, at which level Irizarry siphoned off over $140,000 from the ones finances into the checking account of a non-public particular person, the indictment stated.

That cash used to be then used at a Florida automotive dealership to shop for a 2015 Land Rover for Irizarry and the chief of a Colombia-based drug cartel.

Throughout the alleged conspiracy, diverted cash used to be used to buy jewellery, luxurious automobiles and a house, and used to be despatched as money presents for family and friends, prosecutors consider. From 2015 to 2017, loads of 1000’s of bucks flowed thru a checking account that purportedly served as a car for the stolen proceeds.