Tua to the Dallas Cowboys? Former Alabama QB Calls Dallas His Favorite Team, Wouldn’t Mind Playing Backup

Tua Tagovailoa as soon as performed backup quarterback at certainly one of the best dynasties in faculty soccer, and he lately stated he would not thoughts being No. 2 on the roster for an iconic NFL workforce. Tagovailoa, who performed at the University of Alabama the ultimate 3 seasons, stated the Dallas Cowboys have all the time been his favourite workforce.

Tagovailoa is rehabbing a season-ending hip harm and getting able for the upcoming NFL Draft, and he informed NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk he understands his draft standing can differ from doubtlessly being the best pick out to sliding down to groups that pick out later in the spherical.

“We’ve looked at teams,” Tagovailoa informed profootballtalk.com. “We’ve mentioned groups. We’ve talked to groups. Somebody would possibly industry up and also you might be able to drop otherwise you might be able to pass upper. We’ve been speaking about all the ones situations.

“If you are pronouncing to me, if I will select what workforce I need to play on, so far as my favourite workforce rising up, then I almost definitely inform you the Cowboys.”

The Cowboys have a bonafide quarterback in Dak Prescott, who handed for 4,902 yards ultimate season, however enters loose company this offseason. Prescott may call for extra money than the Cowboys are keen to pay so as to keep underneath the wage cap, and many of us imagine the two aspects will in the long run come to phrases, and that Prescott will go back in 2020.

This offseason has a plethora of quarterbacks doubtlessly on the marketplace, from Tom Brady to Dak Prescott, Cam Newton, Jameis Winston, Phillip Rivers, Ryan Tannehill, Marcus Mariota and Teddy Bridgewater in the NFL, and incoming faculty ability like Tagovailoa (Alabama), Joe Burrow (LSU), Justin Herbert (Oregon), Jordan Love (Utah State) and Jake Fromm (Georgia).

Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide appears to go throughout the 2d part towards the LSU Tigers in the recreation at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Photo via Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

NFL Network analyst David Carr rated Tagovailoa as the best prospect amongst all of the ones quarterbacks, and a couple of different analysts agree. Fellow analyst Kyle Long stated Tua’s greatest hurdle, without reference to which workforce he makes, will probably be proving that his hip dislocation and nagging ankle accidents are in the back of him.

“I think there’s a lot of stuff that needs to be said about the injuries,” Long stated. “As a guy who played in the league and dealt with injuries, it can go one of two ways … if Tua can find a way to get healthy, for the long term he can be a tremendous quarterback in this league. That remains to be seen.”

Tagovailoa, who used to be the backup quarterback in the back of Jalen Hurts in 2017 at Alabama, got here off the bench in the championship recreation that season and led the Crimson Tide again from a deficit to win the nationwide championship. Tua changed into the starter the subsequent season, main Alabama to any other nationwide championship look. In 2019, he led the Tide to a 9-Zero file earlier than a loss to LSU. Tua were given harm the subsequent recreation towards Mississippi State, and he declared for the NFL Draft after the season ended.

Tua stated that if he had been to finally end up on his dream workforce, he would not thoughts sitting in the back of Prescott and studying from a professional.

“I’m not trying to bump him. I’ll learn under him,” Tagovailoa stated of having an opportunity to play in the back of Dak Prescott. “I’d handle it the way that the coaches there want to handle it. Honestly, I just want to be able play again. I wouldn’t mind learning under whatever guy that’s the starter. Give me a whole year to rest up and then go back out and compete, but I just want to go back out and play.”