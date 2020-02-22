Sports Community and Politicians Pay Homage to the 1980 ‘Miracle on Ice’ U.S. Hockey Team

Saturday marked the 40th anniversary of the well-known “Miracle on Ice,” wherein the United States males’s nationwide hockey group defeated the Soviet Union group at the 1980 Olympic Winter Games.

The U.S. group’s victory in Lake Placid, New York over the closely preferred Soviet Union was once additionally necessary for Americans’ morale all over the Cold War, as the Iran hostage disaster persevered. The U.S.S.R.’s hockey group took house the gold in the 4 earlier Olympic Games main up to the 1980 face-off and had been undefeated in opposition to the U.S. between 1960 and 1980.

ESPN analyzed the recreation the usage of trendy metrics, appearing precisely how not likely the U.S.’s victory was once in the hallowed recreation. The U.S.S.R. took over double the quantity of photographs as the U.S. group, and the U.S.S.R. maintained a 46-21 shot try benefit. ESPN additionally decided that 71 % of photographs on objective in the recreation got here from the Soviet Union and 81.6 % at 5-on-5.

Despite having the odds stacked in opposition to them, the U.S. group defeated the Soviet group in a 4-Three victory, and then later beat Finland to take the gold medal. The recreation was once immortalized with commentator Al Michaels’ “Do you believe in miracles?” exclamation as the last buzzer rang.

Team USA celebrates their 4-Three victory over the Soviet Union in the semi-final Men’s Ice Hockey match at the Winter Olympic Games in Lake Placid, New York on February 22, 1980.

Steve Powell/Getty

Fans paid tribute to the group for the milestone on social media. Many sports activities newshounds shared clips and pictures from the iconic recreation, together with ESPN’s Ben Creighton and WDRB sports activities director Aaron Matas. Football analyst Michael Detillier shared the duvet of Sports Illustrated from after the U.S. victory.

Minnesota Twins TV announcer Dick Bremer referred to as his past due arrival on the Minnesota sports activities scene a yr after the recreation the greatest remorseful about of his occupation. “Would give anything to have been there,” he tweeted.

ESPN and the NHL additionally each celebrated the recreation’s anniversary with the former sharing a clip of Kurt Russell’s portrayal of the past due U.S. group trainer Herb Brooks in the 2004 biopic Miracle on Ice–and the latter sharing a montage from the iconic recreation.

New York Senator Chuck Schumer additionally tweeted about the recreation, calling Lake Placid a “jewel” and “magical year round.”

With the many commemorations on Twitter, possibly the maximum high-profile party got here from President Donald Trump. Members of the 1980 team–team captain and left wing Mike Eruzione; goaltender Jim Craig; proper wing Dave Christian; defensemen Bill Baker, Ken Morrow, Jack O’Callahan and Mike Ramsey; middle Mark Wells; and assistant trainer Craig Patrick–attended Trump’s Vegas rally Friday evening. Brooks’ daughter additionally attended the match.

Trump invited the group onstage and requested Eruzione and Brooks’ daughter to discuss the trainer.

“He was very difficult to play for, but trust me on one thing, there never once was a day that we didn’t respect the man. There never once was a day that we didn’t trust him and what he was trying to do,” Eruzione stated. “He orchestrated the greatest sports moment of the 20th century, and the guys behind me, we’re so proud and honored to have been a part of him and what he was able to put together.”