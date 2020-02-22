Spectacular Rio Carnival kicks off with bejewelled dancers in show-stopping outfits





RIO Carnival kicked off the day past with parades of dancers entertaining crowds in show-stopping outfits.

The world-famous Carnival, which takes position in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro, started with a impressive show of bejewelled dancers appearing along massive mechanical parrots and tigers.

Party-goers had been handled to the procession in the Sambadrome, a 500-metre lengthy enviornment purpose-built for the impressive samba processions.

The Carnival used to be firstly a meals competition celebrating Catholic and European pagan traditions, however it has since developed right into a week-long bonanza of dancing and parades.

Highlights this 12 months come with the Magic Ball, going down nowadays, which has been dubbed by way of the “grandest and most luxurious occasion in the Carnival” by way of organisers.

The Carnival started the day past and can run till 29 February.

