Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, who President Donald Trump not too long ago awarded the Medal of Freedom, accused Democrats and U.S. intelligence businesses of tricking former President George W. Bush into the Iraq War—and he stated they are now going after Trump.

Limbaugh stated the similar intelligence businesses who “set up” Bush to promote Congress at the Iraq War at the moment are “deploying every weapon” towards the Trump management. His Friday radio broadcast rehashed his personal conspiratorial model of the lead-up to America’s 2003 invasion of Iraq. He claimed “deep state” intelligence businesses and the Democratic Party faked proof of guns of mass destruction (WMDs) with the intention to embarrass Bush’s Republican management. Limbaugh accused Democrats, the FBI and CIA of colluding towards Trump similarly these days through “making up evidence” of Russian ties.

“Now Bush, as a Republican, [was] probably not popular with the deep state particularly after how he was elected. A lot of Democrats, a lot of deep staters think that Gore should have been president,” Limbaugh stated Friday. “I think there was as much resentment in the deep state, we just didn’t call it that then, for George W. Bush as there is today for Donald Trump — and if not the same, it’s close.”

Limbaugh claimed each Republican presidents, Bush and Trump, drew the ire of the so-called “Democrat deep state” as a result of their respective combatants, Al Gore and Hillary Clinton, each received the preferred vote of their respective elections. Limbaugh at no level mentions the culpability of Vice President Dick Cheney and Bush’s Republican management in vigilantly promoting the struggle to Congress.

“I think, ‘How could so many different intelligence agencies get something so wrong as weapons of mass destruction in Iraq?’ … and it was all bogus, because we went in there. It was the pretext for invading Iraq after 9/11. We get in there, and there are no weapons of mass destruction,” Limbaugh stated, ahead of addressing the fallout of the U.S. coalition discovering no WMDs.

“It was one of the most embarrassing things. The Bush administration had to scramble; everybody had to scramble. I have seen what this bunch of people in the intelligence community are capable of; what they’ve tried with Trump here, this whole Russia meddling, Trump colluding? This whole thing is a gigantic lie, a totally bogus hoax, a silent coup. That’s when I began to think the weapons of mass destruction thing was a setup against Bush, too,” he endured.

Limbaugh stated of U.S. intelligence businesses: “Why should we believe these people? They haven’t been right about anything in the last four years. They were wrong about the weapons of mass destruction. They didn’t get Benghazi right.” Limbaugh’s feedback have been in an instant ridiculed through historians, political pundits and someone weary that right-wing communicate radio hardly depends upon factual knowledge over emotion.

As the nonprofit team On The Issues notes, Limbaugh used to be a champion of the Iraq War and claims of WMDs tied to Saddam Hussein. He has additionally lengthy accused Democrats of being at the back of the struggle, which used to be offered to Congress through Bush’s Republican management. “Limbaugh in 2006 announced his plan to ‘get out the truth on weapons of mass destruction,’ blaming ‘the obdurate stubbornness and blindness of the Democrats and the drive-by media.'”

MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell, visibly angered and annoyed through Limbaugh’s remarks, performed a complete two-minute clip of Limbaugh’s Iraq War rant towards the Democrats Friday night. “Rush Limbaugh speaks to Trump supporters for three hours a day to supply Trump supporters with a counter-theory that no one should believe what Vladimir Putin is doing,” O’Donnell stated, calling his feedback “demented.”

“It all begins with weapons of mass destruction in Iraq—you need to know what these people are telling each other,” he added. “This is the reason Donald Trump is president.”

The Iraq War formally started in March 2003 after Congress licensed using army drive in an October 2002 vote, which drew bipartisan make stronger from Democrats together with then-Senators Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton. The vote adopted months of testimony and calls for for the invasion from contributors of the Bush management.

The ultimate U.S. troops left in December 2011 following a chronic and debatable withdrawal underneath the Obama management. The Department of Defense lists 4,424 U.S. defense force deaths and greater than 31,000 wounded along with masses of hundreds of Iraqi civilian casualties. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo indexed the selection of U.S. troops in Iraq at 5,000 in January 2019.

LEAH MILLIS/Getty Images