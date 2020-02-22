Rod Blagojevich Tells Anderson Cooper He’s a ‘Political Prisoner,’ Compares Himself to Nelson Mandela

Disgraced former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, loose from jail after being controversially granted clemency by way of President Donald Trump on Tuesday, stated he were a “political prisoner” whilst evaluating himself to Nelson Mandela in a CNN interview Friday.

Blagojevich made the remarks right through a fiery look at the community’s Anderson Cooper 360° that at last noticed the host deem statements by way of his visitor “bullshit.” The interview was straight away heated when host Cooper objected to Blagojevich appearing “no remorse” for his crimes after being launched from jail, whilst portraying himself as a sufferer of unscrupulous prosecutors in spite of “overwhelming” proof that he used to be accountable of more than one corruption fees.

“I am a political prisoner,” stated Blagojevich. “I was put into prison for practicing politics.”

“Wait a minute, you’re a political prisoner?” Cooper answered. “Nelson Mandela was a political prisoner. Political prisoners have no due process and are unjustly jailed. You had a jury convict you, you had appeals courts look at your sentencing and you even appealed to the Supreme Court twice and they refused to hear you. You’re hardly a political prisoner.”

Blagojevich objected to Cooper’s commentary, countering that the enduring long run president of South Africa were attempted in court docket. Cooper identified that Mandela were the sufferer of the rustic’s racist apartheid executive reasonably than being attempted by way of an unbiased jury of his friends.

“Well, first of all, Nelson Mandela went before a court, he was convicted in a court of law,” stated Blagojevich. “I bet you if you were to ask Nelson Mandela whether he thought the process was fair back in the early 60s in South Africa, he would say what I’m saying today.”

“I’ve just got to stop you,” interjected Cooper. “I’m sorry, as someone who worked in South Africa and saw apartheid, the idea that you are comparing yourself to somebody who has actually been railroaded by an apartheid system is just nuts and frankly, like, offensive.”

Blagojevich argued he wasn’t evaluating himself to Mandela as a result of Cooper had in the beginning broached the topic. He insisted that he were falsely accused of the crimes that landed him in prison, which integrated making an attempt to promote the vacant senate seat of former President Barack Obama.

Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich speaks to newshounds on February 19, 2020 after serving 8 years on more than one corruption fees prior to being launched early due to President Donald Trump commuting his sentence.

Scott Olson/Getty

Although more than one courts have disagreed with Blagojevich’s statement of innocence, he introduced an collection of justifications for his declare, together with that there were no “quid pro quo” when he tried to solicit bribes and extort other folks, which he referred to as “campaign contributions.”

Trump commuted the sentence of Blagojevich after he had served 8 years of his 14-year sentence. The former Democratic governor expressed his gratitude to the president upon his free up, pointing out himself a “Trumpocrat.”

After being impeached and got rid of from place of job, however prior to his legal convictions, Blagojevich seemed on Trump’s Celebrity Apprentice fact display.

Despite his statement that he used to be a political prisoner who had executed no mistaken, Blagojevich stated that his time at the back of bars had helped him flip over a new leaf, portray himself as a champion for legal justice reform.

“I’ve learned something in these eight years, and that is that we have a racist and corrupt criminal justice system in many areas,” Blagojevich stated. “And this is why I hope one day maybe you’ll join me in the fight to reform our criminal justice system.”

Cooper then was visibly disillusioned and referred to as Blagojevich “sad and pathetic” and “ironic” for praising clemency from Trump and selling himself as a legal justice reform recommend due to previous conduct when he “actually mattered.”

“There’s a lot of people in Illinois who actually… spit up when you say that,” stated Cooper. “Because when you were actually in power, and when you were actually governor, you could have helped thousands of people with clemency cases [but] you blew it off.”

Cooper ended the interview by way of once more admonishing Blagojevich for accusing prosecutors of treating him unfairly and failing to personal up to his crimes.

“You got out. You do have an obligation to at least admit what you did wrong. And you refuse to do that and you’re creating a whole new alternate universe of facts,” Cooper stated. “And that might be big in politics today, but it’s still frankly just bullshit.”