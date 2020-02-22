Rocker Roger Waters Defends Julian Assange, Says ‘Ruling Class’ Are Behind WikiLeaks Founder’s Imprisonment

Former Pink Floyd bassist and vocalist Roger Waters spoke all over a contemporary interview about toughen of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and blamed the “ruling class” on his imprisonment.

“The ruling class, the powers that be… the corporate world, the rich people, the people who run everything, the people who tell [U.K. Prime Minister] Boris Johnson and Donald Trump what to do,” he stated of those that have been accountable. “I’m not suggesting there are men in hoods and secret societies but we all see what’s happening.”

The musician was once scheduled to play at a rally in toughen of Assange Saturday. The rally was once anticipated to start with a march from London’s Australia House to Parliament Square, forward of Assange’s extradition trial on Monday.

Assange is these days imprisoned in Her Majesty’s Prison Belmarsh. In May 2019, he was once sentenced to 50 weeks in jail within the U.Okay. for breaching the Bail Act. In the U.S., he was once indicted on pc intrusion fees in the case of leaks. Weeks later, the U.S. executive additionally charged the WikiLeaks founder with violating the Espionage Act of 1917.

In a clip selling the rally, Waters stood in entrance of an inflatable pig–a connection with Pink Floyd’s 1977 album Animals–with a ‘Free Assange’ poster plastered on it. Waters stated that when the march will get to Parliament Square, “two of us will open our big mouths and say how we feel about free speech in general and this hero of ours, Julian Assange, in particular.”

“He hasn’t had a trial,” he stated. “The whole old adage of you being innocent until proven guilty by a jury of 12 of your peers has been tossed out of the window by the U.K. government and the U.S. government, and in consequence, Julian lives in solitary confinement. He’s committed no crime that anyone is aware of with the possible exception of a bail infringement for which he has already served 300 days in prison.”

Waters known as for Assange to stay within the U.Okay., believing he could be charged below the Espionage Act if extradited to the U.S. “If they are allowed to extradite him from here, they will, and they will lock him up until he dies,” stated the musician, “which probably won’t be very long, just for being a journalist and informing the public of the things we need to know in our names by our governments.”

In an interview with the U.Okay.’s Sky News concerning the subject, Waters stated: “I am representing the thoughts of ordinary people who believe in the law, freedom, and the freedom of the press and free speech.”

Roger Waters plays at Maracana Stadium on October 24, 2018 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Raphael Dias/Getty