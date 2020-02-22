Quaden Bayles: Mum’s fury as sick trolls make fake social media accounts for bullied boy, 9, falsely claiming he’s a man





THE mum of a bullied faculty boy with dwarfism has hit again at trolls who arrange fake social media accounts falsely claiming he’s in truth an grownup.

Nine-year-old Quaden Bayles, from Brisbane, Australia, gained a flurry of reinforce from celebrities and well-wishers when a viral video confirmed him in tears after being mocked through a fellow student on account of his peak.

Mum Yarraka Bayles has hit out at social media trolls claiming her nine-year-old son is in truth an grownup[/caption]

Quaden Bayles gained a flurry of reinforce from celebrities and well-wishers after pictures confirmed him in tears after being bullied[/caption]

Trolls have claimed Quaden is in truth 18 years previous[/caption]

In the clip, Quaden can also be heard announcing, “What’s the point?”, and, “I want someone to kill me”.

Mum Yarraka Bayles stated she had posted to focus on the affect bullying could have.

A fundraiser began through US comedian Brad Williams to ship Quaden to Disneyland had an preliminary goal of $10,000, however had to this point raised greater than $440,000.

Among the celebrities providing their reinforce to Quaden had been rugby league workforce the Indigenous All Stars, actor Hugh Jackman, and rapper Cardi B.

FAKE ACCOUNTS

Quaden’s circle of relatives have now been pressured to factor a caution on social media after fake accounts have been arrange to check out to make the most of the reinforce and to unfold false rumours about Quaden’s age.

A message posted on Quaden’s unique Instagram account learn: “WARNING!!!! FAKE ACCOUNTS! PLEASE REPORT ASAP!”

Among the messages shared from the accounts have been some encouraging other people to donate to the fundraiser and making out that Quaden and his circle of relatives have been looking to make the most of the eye they have got gained.

Some posts additionally integrated photographs of Quaden posing for skilled pictures whilst dressed in pricey clothes as effectively as stood in entrance of a massive “18” signal at a party.

‘DWARFISM IS NOT A JOKE’

Yarraka later shared a put up through a lady who is aware of Quaden.

“Yes he’s nine. Dwarfism is not a joke,” the lady wrote.

“Is he a fashion or actor?… so are a lot of children… that doesn’t imply s**t’.

“His mom made the put up as a result of she was once crushed and enraged with the bullying.

“I perceive her to the fullest.

“Never did she ask for money… Never did they say they were broke. Never did they ask for this.”

It has additionally been showed that the {photograph} appearing the “18” signal was once taken at a celebration thrown for somebody else and attended through Quaden.

Speaking in a video posed to her 59.three million Instagram fans, Cardi B stated: “I in reality don’t assume he’s mendacity about his age.

“Just as a result of there’s movies of him flossing cash and appearing all gangster, and appearing all cool and the entirety, it doesn’t imply that children don’t pick out on him.

“Y’all be acting like you’ve got money everyday and y’all broke.”

‘BEST DAY OF HIS LIFE’

Thanking all those that have presented Quaden reinforce because the video went viral, Yarraka advised newshounds: “He stated it was once going from the worst day of his lifestyles to the most productive day of his lifestyles.

“We may just by no means have dreamt that it will’ve long gone international.

“It’s each dad or mum’s worst nightmare shedding their young children, and for me that’s my truth on a daily basis.

“That’s what I’ve to arrange, on account of the entirety he’s going thru, his scientific situation, the suicide makes an attempt are very actual, and other people don’t take into account that.

“There are way too many people suffering in silence, and my heart goes out to those families that have already lost their children to bullying.”

Getty Images – Getty

A fundraiser was once arrange for Quaden through US comedian Brad Williams, who additionally has dwarfism[/caption]

Getty Images – Getty

Quaden was once invited to guide rugby league aspect the Indigenous All Stars out onto the sector forward of a recreation on Saturday[/caption]

Courtesy of Yarraka Bayles

Quaden’s mum stated that ‘too many of us are struggling in silence’ on account of bullying[/caption]

