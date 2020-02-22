‘Over My Dead Body’ Will Trump Admin Get Undocumented Immigrants DMV Information, N.Y. Governor Andrew Cuomo Says

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo makes some degree as he cope with the group in Foley Square with a banner of No Hate In Our State. This was once a part of the trouble to beef up the No Hate No Fear Solidarity March which began in Foley Square within the Manhattan borough of New York and walked around the Brooklyn Bridge to boost consciousness of no tolerance for violence or anti-Semitism towards Jewish folks. The March was once hung on January 01, 2020.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is looking for to finish the deadlock between his state and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which had suspended participation in expedited safety take a look at methods for New York citizens over a legislation protective undocumented immigrants.

Speaking on radio station WAMC Friday, Cuomo floated a compromise the place division officers would be capable of get right of entry to the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles database, however with the social safety box redacted.

New York’s 2019 Green Light legislation lets in undocumented citizens to acquire a driving force’s license and stops immigration brokers from having access to the database absent a court docket order.

DHS spoke back to the legislation in early February through terminating enrollment within the trip methods for New Yorkers, claiming that the Green Light legislation’s limited get right of entry to prevents the dept from verifying candidates’ eligibility.

The affected methods—Global Entry and different Trusted Traveler advantages—are club services and products that gives expedited passage thru safety and customs strains at airports.

Because social safety numbers are to be had to electorate and everlasting citizens, entries within the DMV database missing social safety knowledge may well be used to spot an undocumented resident.

“I would give them anything but the social security numbers,” Cuomo stated Friday. “The social security numbers are the indicator of documented or undocumented. And I will never give them the social security numbers in the DMV database. Over my dead body will I do that.”

DHS didn’t reply to an inquiry about Cuomo’s proposal.

Shortly after DHS introduced its resolution, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a federal lawsuit in search of to dam the transfer, calling it a “political weapon.”

“New Yorkers will not be held hostage by an Administration intent on restraining the sovereign rights of states, while it simultaneously enacts discriminatory policies across the country,” she stated.

James and others have contended that the government has get right of entry to to the entire knowledge it wishes to make sure eligibility for Global Entry.

BuzzFeed not too long ago acquired a draft inner memo purporting to stipulate techniques DHS may punish New York for proscribing DMV database get right of entry to. In the memo, a senior division professional wrote that, have been it to select to acquire New York’s knowledge not directly thru extra cooperative states, it will ship a “message” that different states may come to a decision to withhold knowledge “without a consequence.”

A DHS spokesperson informed BuzzFeed that performing Secretary Chad Wolf “did not consider the draft recommendations in his decision making.”

Around 80,000 New Yorkers are within the technique of becoming a member of the trip methods and will likely be straight away denied get right of entry to, consistent with DHS. As present enrollees see their memberships expire, an extra 175,000 citizens will likely be kicked out through the tip of 2020.