Newt Gingrich Says Bernie Sanders Is More Likely to Take Down the Democrats Than Win the Presidency

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich expressed doubts that Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders may just win the presidency, however stated that his marketing campaign would possibly take down the Democratic birthday celebration.

Citing Presidents Donald Trump, Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter as not likely presidential victors, Gingrich stated throughout an look on Fox News Friday that whilst a Sanders victory is conceivable, he didn’t assume it used to be most probably that the senator would win.

“I don’t want to be presumptive, so I would say that Sanders has a very distant possibility of winning, but has a much greater likelihood of taking the entire Democratic ticket down, ending [Nancy] Pelosi’s speakership,” he stated.

Gingrich often known as Sanders “the greatest gift to [House Republican leader] Kevin McCarthy,” pronouncing that his marketing campaign would possibly value Democrats the House majority.

“Sanders really is the true Democratic Party,” the former House Speaker stated. “He represents all the big government ideas, all the radicalism, all of the weird foreign policy that is at the heart of the Democratic Party.”

Bernie Sanders’ marketing campaign didn’t instantly reply to Newsweek’s request for remark.

Democratic presidential hopeful Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders gestures as he speaks throughout a rally at Valley High School in Santa Ana, California, February 21, 2020.

RINGO CHIU/AFP/Getty

Gingrich summarized Sanders marketing campaign as a “myth,” and stated that it could not get up to info. “Bernie Sanders essentially is a bumper sticker. It is a ‘Gosh, I’d love a nice future where I didn’t have to pay back my student loans, where everything was free, where somebody took care of me.'”

He concluded his Fox News look by means of pronouncing that whilst Sanders has discovered some way “shade” his insurance policies in an interesting gentle, he does not assume that the senator can be in a position to defeat Trump.

“The problem that he’s going to have, as any Democrat will have, is when you run into Donald Trump, you’re running into somebody who’s willing to go head on, who uses the power of his enormous Twitter following, which is larger than the three networks combined,” Gingrich stated. “I think ultimately, as I said a while ago, Bernie Sanders literally could be exactly the choice the country should face, because then we have the real debate.”

Sanders’ marketing campaign has been essential of the Democratic Party of past due, as his marketing campaign seems to be to win large in the Nevada caucuses. “I’ve got news for the Republican establishment. I’ve got news for the Democratic establishment. They can’t stop us,” Sanders tweeted Friday.

