New Jersey GOP Congressional Candidate’s Campaign Ad Uses ‘Jersey Shore’ to Attack Rival

A New Jersey GOP congressional candidate launched an assault advert on his rival, evaluating her alleged habits to the only depicted at the MTV truth sequence Jersey Shore.

Republicans David Richter and Kate Gibbs are each working for New Jersey’s 3rd congressional district within the U.S. House of Representatives. Richter’s 47-second advert alleges Gibbs has had more than one arrests and labels her “an embarrassment” to the neighborhood as pictures from Jersey Shore are displayed.

The advert starts with cushy song over a serene seaside and neighborhood atmosphere ahead of pointing out: “Kate Gibbs? She’s more that Jersey Shore.” The advert’s song then adjustments up to a techno beat and photographs from the MTV hit display is performed.

“Gibbs parties hard and she’s got the criminal record to prove it. Arrested multiple times. Public drinking. Caught with drugs. Even convicted of theft. Banned from Kohl’s for life. Sued nine times for not paying her bills. Jersey Shore was an embarrassment to our community. In Congress, Kate Gibbs would be, too.”

As Gibbs’ previous is narrated within the advert, clips of former Jersey Shore forged member Nicole “Snooki” Polizi are highlighted, with the truth superstar observed getting arrested, and falling over.

The advert concludes: “The more sensible choice? David Richter. Conservative businessman. Husband, and father of 4 daughter. Pro-Trump. He’ll defeat Andy Kim and make us proud in Congress.

Newsweek reached out to each Gibbs and Richter however have not begun to reply to requests for remark on the time of e-newsletter.

According to public data received through the Asbury Park Press, “at the age of 20, Gibbs was charged with shoplifting after police said she stole various articles of clothing valued at about $80 from a Kohl’s department store in Cherry Hill.” The robbery resulted her receiving a ban from Kohl’s.

At age 22, Gibbs used to be charged with ownership of marijuana, however the ones fees had been in the end disregarded. At 28, she used to be charged with ownership of alcohol on the seaside in Sea Bright, for which she paid a $283 advantageous, in accordance to the APP.

The article additionally mentioned that between the years 2006 and 2008, Gibbs used to be sued 9 instances through her landlord for “failure to pay rent on an apartment she shared with a friend. On three occasions, Gibbs entered into a default judgment with her landlord for unpaid rent and was notified of the risk of eviction for nonpayment.” Gibbs in the end paid the owed hire.

Gibbs, who had in the past served at the Burlington County Board of Freeholders, defined within the APP article: “As a young woman, I made some poor choices, trusted the wrong people, experimented with pot, and did some immature things. It’s embarrassing and I’m not proud of it, but I won’t run from it either. I own this. The mistakes I made then, helped me become who I am today: An independent, responsible, successful young woman who is running for Congress because we need more real, genuine people representing us in Washington.”

Speaking in regards to the incidents involving Gibbs, Ocean County Republican Party Chairman Frank B. Holman III stated that whilst he used to be now not satisfied, he felt Gibbs should not be barred from public carrier.

Democratic Congressman Andy Kim lately holds the seat that Richter and Gibbs are vying for.