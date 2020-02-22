Murderous rugby star had string of affairs and was texting ‘hundreds’ of women before killing spouse, kids and himself





A KILLER dad was having affairs and texting “hundreds” of women before he burned his spouse and 3 kids to loss of life, his cousin stated.

Rowan Baxter, 42, stabbed himself to loss of life after torching a automobile along with his younger circle of relatives within in Brisbane, Australia, on Wednesday.

Facebook

It has since emerged that the father-of-three subjected his spouse Hannah to years of sexual and emotional abuse before she left him.

His cousin Sandra Taylor, 45, has introduced an perception into the “monstrous and frightening” behaviour of the in poor health rugby star dad.

She informed Nine News: “Rowan believed that women are two things – to be a house cleaner, and to be a prostitute.”

Sandra, who was just about Hannah after she left Baxter, believes her cousin was having affairs all the way through his 11 yr marriage.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, she stated: “We have been at a circle of relatives barbeque and he was on the grill and I walked over to him and he was sending loads of texts to different women.

“I know Hannah believed she wasn’t the only one.”

Sandra, who believes Baxter cheated all the way through his first marriage, stated her cousin was much more risky in the previous couple of months amid a sour custody fight with Hannah.

The assassin threatened and assaulted his spouse and additionally stalked her repeatedly before after all taking her existence, she claims.

She stated: “Rowan was a man with a dangerous sense of possession and entitlement over his wife and children, particularly in the last three months, that I was concerned for.”

Facebook

ABC

9 News

Sandra, who’s first cousins with the killer on her mom’s aspect, introduced Hannah and the kids a secure haven within the months main as much as their homicide.

She stated she understood Baxter’s risky and controlling behaviour and sought after to lend a hand the circle of relatives.

And tragically she stated she was no longer stunned when she heard Hannah and daughters Laianah, six, and Aaliyah, 4, and son Trey, have been murdered by means of their twisted dad.

On Wednesday, Hannah was on her approach to using the youngsters to university when Baxter ambushed them.

She jumped from the wreckage and was rushed to clinic with “significant burns”, however succumbed to her accidents and died hours later.

The heroic mum was in a position to offer police an in depth account of what came about before she kicked the bucket, it’s been reported.

MOST READ IN NEWS 'EAT THE RICH'

Bloomberg workforce blames Sanders lovers for graffiti assault on box workplace DEADLY BUG

Over HALF of South Korea's 433 coronavirus circumstances related to secret spiritual cult FLOOD ALERT

Flooding these days UK: Where are warnings in position? 'WHO ARE THEY?'

Piers Morgan slams Meg & Harry's 'staggering disrespect' for Queen

DANGER MOVE

Shocking second HGV does unhealthy U-turn on M6 slip street then drives fallacious manner TRAGIC END

Baby discovered useless in cemetery & mother arrested after Amber Alert for tragic kid





Hannah’s oldsters, Lloyd and Suzanne Clarke, have additionally publicly stated their daughter had left Baxter after spending 11 years in an abusive marriage.

They stated Baxter’s movements had been the top of a “downward spiral” of “frightening and monstrous” behaviour.

The couple had separated and have been within the midst of custody preparations.

Baxter died in the street after stabbing himself.

Getty Images – Getty





Source link