MSNBC Contributor Says Bernie Sanders Supporters Are ‘Racist, Liberal Whites’ and ‘Misfit Black Girls,’ Prompting Backlash

An MSNBC contributor claimed “racist, liberal white” Americans fortify Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and he drew backlash Friday for pronouncing most effective “misfit black girls” protect his marketing campaign.

Supporters of Sanders’ marketing campaign demanded MSNBC lower ties with Morgan State journalism professor Jason Johnson Saturday after debatable remarks he made on SiriusXM’s The Karen Hunter Show. Johnson, a widespread critic of the Vermont senator, accused Sanders of trotting out “misfit black girls” to protect his modern positions, which precipitated a number of girls of colour at the senator’s marketing campaign to blast Johnson for making the “sexist” commentary.

Johnson additionally accused Sanders supporters of shutting out essential reviews from black and Latino figures, regardless of polls appearing he has probably the most fortify amongst folks of colour in Nevada and a number of different number one states.

“I do find it fascinating that racist, liberal white seem to love them some Bernie Sanders,” Johnson mentioned Friday. “And always have a problem with any person of color who doesn’t want to follow with the orthodoxy of their lord and savior Bernie Sanders.”

Johnson, who writes “Black Power Rankings” political columns for The Root site, was once the objective of a trending #HearthJasonJohnson hashtag on Twitter Friday urging MSNBC to prevent placing him on tv. Johnson didn’t reply to Newsweek’s requests for added remark Saturday morning.

“I hope we can have political disputes without engaging in open racism and sexism. This misogynoir is disappointing, but not surprising from @DrJasonJohnson. I hope we can all encourage each other to be better. #BernieBeatsTrump #BloombergIsAnOligarch,” Sanders National Press Secretary Briahna Joy Gray answered Friday night.

“There is a large coalition of people who believe in what he’s trying to do for the working class. Because, quite frankly, there’s a lot of Black people who are working class and not just misfits according to Dr. Jason Johnson of your network,” creator Benjamin Dixon mentioned on Ari Melber’s MSNBC display Friday night. Dixon’s jab at Johnson precipitated Melber to playfully answer: “Shots fired.”

In a November look on Joy Reid’s MSNBC program, Johnson and the namesake host agreed that Iowa is a “white liberal voters’ primary” according to polls appearing former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg appearing neatly.

While Johnson gained overwhelming backlash for his remarks, different social media commentators answered with extra playful mockery. “I want to live on the isle of misfit Black girls,” answered journalist Kenyon Farrow.

Screenshot: SiriusXM