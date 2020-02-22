Moment female MMA fighter breaks her male rival’s nose with headbutt after losing challenge on reality TV show





A MMA fighter broke her male opponent’s nose with a swift headbutt on reality television show, Romanian Survivor.

Ana Maria Pal, 26, from Bacau, who had simply misplaced a challenge lashed out when a person from the competing workforce attempted to console her.

She was once in an instant booted off the show however stated her rival 'deserved' the assault

She has a certified MMA document of 2-3-Zero and is ranked moment of the 15 energetic female warring parties in Romania

The cringeworthy second started when Andrei Ciobanu walked over to the defeated fighter announcing: “It’s hard, Ana, it’s hard!”

Pal is the second-highest rating MMA fighter in Romania and began competing after turning into a mum elderly 19.

She has a certified MMA document of 2-3-Zero and is ranked moment of the 15 energetic female warring parties in Romania.

As Andrei attempted to convenience her, she launches at him with a swift headbutt, which reportedly broke his nose.

He fell to the bottom, clutching his face as Pal stormed off.

She was once in an instant booted off Romanian Survivor for the competitive act after pointing out that her rival ‘deserved’ the vicious attack.

The show’s manufacturers stated she had violated the foundations of the contest and referred to as her movements ‘unsportsmanlike’

Presenter Dan Cruceru instructed CanCan: “I noticed a horrible second, a surprising second. I noticed a competitor hit within the face through any other competitor.

“Unfortunately, Ana Pal misplaced her mood. What Ana did was once a surprising gesture, a gesture that we was hoping we’d no longer see.

“We will not tolerate such behaviour on Survivor, and our decision was that Ana Pal should not return to the island.”

Andrei referred to as the assault a ‘very unsightly gesture’ and stated the show had made the appropriate determination to take away her.

Another Romanian fighter, Diana Belbita, spoke about Pal’s movements on Instagram: “I cannot agree with the gesture tonight of Ana Maria Pal, it is not a typical gesture for performance fighters and I would like to avoid generalising.”

The show's manufacturers stated she had violated the foundations of the contest and referred to as her movements 'unsportsmanlike'

A fellow fighter condemned her behaviour on Instagram





