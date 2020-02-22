Madeleine McCann cops ‘quiz Brit expat barmaid over her German decorator ex-boyfriend’





POLICE probing the Madeleine McCann case have quizzed a British barmaid in Portugal over her former German boyfriend.

Carol Hickman, 59, was once requested about her ex-partner Michael Jehle, 51, who prior to now lived in Praia da Luz the place three-year-old Maddie vanished in 2007.

PA:Press Association

A British barmaid has been quizzed about her former boyfriend by means of cops attempting to find Maddie McCann[/caption]

Mr Jehle, who now lives in Bensafrim – 20 miles from the place the Brit woman disappeared, advised the Sunday Mirror: “I don’t know about Maddie. Police know where I live.”

It has emerged that one of the most 51-year-old’s different former girlfriends, who could also be German, was once quizzed by means of police in 2007.

She reportedly had her freezer checked by means of investigators.

There isn’t any advice that Mr Jehle or his former accomplice are regarded as suspects.

Barmaid Carol works at Irish bar Kelly’s which is just a 4 mins stroll from the place the three-year-old was once ultimate observed on May 3, 2007.

I don’t find out about Maddie. Police know the place I reside

Michael Jehle

She advised the Mirror that two simple garments cops visited the boozer two weeks in the past and requested her about Michael Jehle – who has lived in Portugal since 1995 and works as a decorator

They requested her for telephone numbers and social media contacts.

Carol, who has lived within the Algarve since 1997, stated she was once stunned by means of their questions and describes Mr Jehle as “a friendly hippy”.

She stated: “They requested if I may just have in mind May 3, 2007.

We went out at the seek and we had been out all evening

Carol Hickman

“Of course I remember. I was in the bar and we had a call from friends saying a little girl had vanished. We went out on the search and we were out all night.”

Carol says after being visited on the bar the cops interviewed her at her house.

The Brit bar employee says on the time of Maddie’s disappearance she had now not been with Michael for “years” and had most effective loved an 18 month courting with him.

She says she is “amazed” at being requested about her former flame insisting there is not any explanation why to suspect him.

Darren Fletcher – The Sun

Maddie vanished from the condominium in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in 2007[/caption]

Mr Jehle spoke with the Mirror and says he has “no idea” why police are speaking to Carol.

He claims the cops had been in search of him for “another reason” after he went to court docket over a “problem with a friend.”

The German stated: “This was once not anything to do [with Maddie].

“[The police] know where I live, they have my phone number, they can call me.”

In 2007, considered one of his different former girlfriends spoke to police who searched her house two times relating to the case.

Back then, she stated: “Six police, some British, entered my apartment. They told my boyfriend not to move while they looked under the bed.”

Maddie disappeared from her vacation condominium in Praia da luz, Portugal, whilst her oldsters Kate and Gerry dined within sight.

When Kate returned to test at the youngsters at round 10pm that night time, she came upon that Madeleine was once now not in her mattress and was once lacking.

In September 2007, Gerry and Kate, each docs, had been sensationally named as ‘arguidos’ by means of Portuguese police.

The following summer season the McCanns had been cleared by means of investigators in Portugal who declared they’d exhausted all avenues within the case.

Operation Grange, a Scotland Yard probe into the case which started in 2011, has prior to now stated they consider Maddie was once snatched or taken all the way through a housebreaking long past mistaken.

Getty – Contributor

Madeline’s oldsters Kate and Gerry McCann have by no means given up hope their daughter will sooner or later be discovered[/caption]





