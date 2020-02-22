‘Island of Misfit Black Girls’

MSNBC contributor Dr. Jason Johnson (he would love us not to fail to remember that he has a Ph.D., and I’ll do my easiest to not all over this piece) stated Friday on SiriusXM’s The Karen Hunter Show that the “racist white liberals” who it appears love Bernie Sanders (information to me) are coming after black individuals who don’t fall into Sanders’ so-called “orthodoxy” (once more, that Bernie Sanders’ presidential marketing campaign represents an orthodoxy, within the context of the Democratic Party, I’ve by no means heard earlier than).

Dr. Johnson believes that Sanders isn’t “intersectional,” which his host and fellow visitor—each black ladies—gave the impression to accept as true with him about, even though it’s unclear that he is aware of both what intersectionality—as outlined by way of crucial race concept pupil Kimberlé Crenshaw—way or its true context and ever-evolving political objective.

In the paper Intersectionality: Mapping the Movements of a Theory, authors Crenshaw, Devon W. Carbado, Vickie M. Mays, and Barbara Tomlinson search to give an explanation for the slipperiness of intersectionality as a device (and no longer an ideology) in addition to the techniques during which “all intersectional moves are necessarily particularized and therefore provisional and incomplete.” A motion or political marketing campaign, for that subject, can’t wholly be described as “intersectional,” when you’re the usage of the time period appropriately.

“Rooted in Black feminism and Critical Race Theory,” the authors write, “intersectionality is a method and a disposition, a heuristic and analytic tool.” It isn’t a easy adjective you’ll tack onto whichever marketing campaign you suppose talks in regards to the explicit coverage wishes of black ladies sufficient. The concept of intersectionality used to be evolved by way of Crenshaw with the intention to analyze particularly how the “vulnerabilities of women of color, particularly those from immigrant and socially disadvantaged communities” are overlooked or marginalized in “not only antidiscrimination law but also in feminist and antiracist theory and politics.”

Unfortunately, as intersectionality has expanded into the mainstream as a device to use to different theories and ideologies, its application, and thus its which means, has been misplaced. That’s why there are individuals who name themselves “intersectional feminists,” which is well-meaning however doesn’t rather imply anything else. You can rather well use intersectionality concept for your research as a feminist, however are you your self intersectional?

That’s why, in the similar breath as laying declare to intersectionality himself, Dr. Johnson blurted out that he didn’t even need you to get him began about “the island of misfit black girls” who certainly give a boost to Sanders’ candidacy and are even staffers and surrogates at the marketing campaign, like Briahna Joy Gray, Nina Turner, and Combahee River Collective founder Barbara Smith (who coined the time period “identity politics,” which is in a similar fashion decontextualized over and over by way of political pundits).

To talk about Gray’s or Turner’s politics with any intelligence would simply serve to undermine Dr. Johnson’s incoherent, ahistorical, and small-minded identity of Sanders’ supporters, who come with many of the “women of color… from immigrant and socially disadvantaged communities” that Crenshaw orients intersectional concept in opposition to.

And it’s no longer simply the “misfit black girls” Dr. Johnson is (willfully) ignorant about; he additionally misunderstands the political orientations of the misfit white individuals who so fiercely again Sanders.

For something, “white liberals”, as such, are much more likely to again applicants like Elizabeth Warren and even particularly down-to-their-bones moderates like Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, and Joe Biden. White liberals—who imagine in a type of justice meted out from above, a benevolent capitalism the place non-profits and regulatory our bodies abound, whilst we stay the similar age-old methods necessarily intact, with coaching wheels—have additionally been recognized to cop for plutocrat Michael Bloomberg, who’s—if we’re being fair with ourselves—a Republican. In truth, Republicans can also be liberal. too, simply as Democrats can also be conservative. It’s no longer simply intersectionality—the concept that of liberalism, too, has been bastardized.

What Dr. Johnson obscured together with his mish-mash rhetoric is that white socialists, no longer liberals, are amongst Sanders’ maximum fervent supporters, in addition to Latinx and Muslims of quite a lot of ideologies, and independents, whom he’s detest to recognize.

“The island of misfit black girls”, then, are the black ladies he can’t trouble to coach his intersectional research on. Unfortunately for us, it kind of feels that Dr. Johnson does no longer wish to observe his doctoral analysis abilities to determine why, in reality, there can be black leftist ladies who imagine it’s price campaigning for and supporting Sanders.

But Dr. Johnson’s nasty phrases transcend Senator Sanders and electoral politics—socialist, communist, Marxist, anarchist, in reality revolutionary “misfit” black ladies abound thru historical past, and feature led and supported actions for justice for all folks, whilst particularly preventing to be sure that deficient black ladies don’t get 2d shrift. Fannie Lou Hamer, Angela Davis, Assata Shakur, Harriet Tubman, Lorraine Hansberry, Nina Simone, Ilhan Omar, and lots of extra have insisted on radical leftist politics with out hewing to the expectancies of average and patriarchal black males of their communities.

Dr. Johnson can be sorely incorrect to suppose that his sorry makes an attempt at research will prevent this wealthy legacy now.