In South Korea, Coronavirus Meets the Second Coming

SEOUL—A South Korean church whose founder says, slightly mysteriously, that he represents the 2nd coming of Christ on Earth and has distinctive insights into God’s revelations is getting a lot of the blame for a big surge in the unfold of the fatal coronavirus right here.

Fear of the illness now referred to as COVID-19 in truth have been on the decline in South Korea till a contemporary outbreak was once traced to a 61-year-old lady who belonged to the Shincheonji Church in Daegu, a town of two.four million about 170 miles southeast of Seoul.

Now apparently rankings of church contributors are inflamed, representing greater than part the 433 instances to this point reported in the whole nation, together with 3 who’ve died.

A former member of the church instructed South Korea’s Yonhap information company that Shincheonji’s practices all over worship would possibly heighten the chance of coronavirus contagion, since members kneel shut in combination and sing songs with their palms on every others’ shoulders all over products and services. There also are issues about its presence out of doors South Korea, most likely together with Hubei province in China, the epicenter of the increasing epidemic.

Lee Man-hee, the 88-year-old founder and chief of the church, has known as the illness the “devil’s deed” and a take a look at of religion intended to forestall the expansion of Shincheonji, consistent with Yonhap.

Leaders of extra conventional church buildings were fast to denounce Shincheonji, this means that “New Heaven and Earth.” And the unfold of COVID-19 from one in all the 74 Shincheonji “sanctuaries” strengthens the view amongst the mainstream that Shincheonji is a perilous cult that helps to keep lots of its 200,000 contributors in secret compounds whilst pressuring them to soak up its teachings and recruit different fans.

Christian critics for years have denounced Lee Man-hee as “a heretic” who has exploited 1000’s of adherents since opening his first congregation 36 years in the past. He calls himself “the promised pastor.”

“They are not real Christians,” says a member of Korea’s Presbyterian church, the nation’s greatest Christian group. “They are fake.”

Park Won-soon, the mayor of Seoul, has picked up on the antagonistic sentiment, caution towards the evil the church poses in the metropolitan area of the Korean capital. “Shincheonji sect, also known as ‘Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony’ in Daegu, has become a hotbed of the infections in local communities,” he warned in a long media briefing as the extent of the outbreak changed into recognized, calling for measures to forestall the illness from spreading.

Already, he mentioned, showed instances in different places had been “related to the church in Daegu” and “another confirmed patient in Seoul attended the chapel in that church.” It was once “to proactively prevent the further spread of the virus,” he mentioned, that “the Shincheonji churches in Seoul will be closed.”

That crackdown was once no longer the handiest serious measure ordered through Park. He additionally banned boulevard demonstrations, significantly through conservatives antagonistic to his personal municipal govt and the nationwide govt.

Park, a left-leaning baby-kisser who has lengthy advocated discussion with North Korea, insisted he had in thoughts the well being of previous individuals who sign up for in such protests waving American and Korean flags.

“The symptoms and prognosis of the confirmed cases could be fatal to people with underlying conditions, and the elderly in particular,” he mentioned, ordering the closure of welfare amenities, senior citizen facilities and an historical park in central Seoul the place previous males incessantly collect.

Conservatives, hoping to defeat ruling birthday party legislators in nationwide meeting elections in April, denounced the ban as “politics” and promised to prove in defiance of rows of policemen massed on the major street working through town corridor.

The function of Shincheonji in spreading the illness, then again, turns out way more vital than political protests in a rustic the place spiritual groupings ceaselessly combat one every other.

About a 3rd of South Korea’s 51 million other folks establish as Christians, however there are deep divisions amongst them, and those actions like Shincheonji draw adherents in spite of social and cultural boundaries to proselytizing and preaching. Cults and cult-like groupings have proliferated, seeming to fill some kind of religious void on this fast-moving fast-growing nation at all times beneath risk from its neighbor to the north.

If the COVID-19 epidemic is hanging down contributors of Shincheonji its critics “will say God has struck heretics,” says Michael Breen, writer of books on Korean tradition and a former member of the Unification Church of the overdue Rev. Moon Sun-myung. “A lot of people will be thinking, they kind of deserve this.”

In reality, in the years since Lee Man-hee first mesmerized younger Koreans together with his declare to include Jesus Christ, the Shincheonji Church has confirmed about as debatable as the “Moonie” Unification Church.

Lee would possibly not name himself “the messiah” or “true parent” of mankind as did Moon, however he preaches an extremist view of Christianity whose message is basically that he got here to understand the which means of Christ on Earth thru the Bible’s Book of Revelation.

“More people are upset with Lee than with Moon,” says Breen. “They will go after him. They are very dogmatic and judgmental.”

The secrecy of the church provides to the build-up of feelings towards its actions.

“Health authorities are having difficulties as they could not reach or contact more than 400 followers of the church,” reported Dong A Ilbo, a number one newspaper in Seoul. It was once handiest thru GPS monitoring, the paper mentioned, that the church member who was once first identified was once came upon to have visited Cheongdo, the place a plague was once reported in a health facility and the first individual in Korea died of the illness.

“Since the entire nation is experiencing a national crisis, Shincheonji religious followers should voluntarily report symptoms and self-quarantine at home while fully cooperating with the authorities in quarantine efforts,” the paper editorialized.

At the similar time, Dong A known as on voters to not assault sufferers “even for the sake of ensuring the success of quarantine efforts.”

Kukmin Ilbo, a Christian newspaper with sturdy ties to South Korea’s greatest congregation, the evangelical Full Gospel Church in Seoul, advised Shincheonji contributors are reluctant to cooperate with government tracing the process the illness.

“It seems to be the tendency to act in a closed manner without showing much of its beliefs,” mentioned the paper, describing Shincheonji as “a pseudo-religion or cult.”

It claimed that “there were even allegations that Shincheonji sent an internal notice to the congregation telling them to say, ‘I didn’t go to church that day’ and ‘I worshipped somewhere other than there.’”

Shincheonji says such claims are concocted through its mortal enemies. “There is no such thing as an internal notice,” a church reliable spoke back.

More to the level, Mayor Park mentioned, “Anyone who attended the chapels of the Shincheonji Church in Daegu must report to an emergency telephone number.” Seoul will briefly get the record of names, he mentioned. “This is an inevitable measure to ensure and protect the health, safety and life of citizens.” Seoul, he promised, “will exert all its administrative effort.”

Michael Lamm, who were given his doctorate from the University of North Korea Studies in Seoul, attributes the energy of the church to high-pressure techniques, self-discipline and secrecy. “They are well organized,” says Lamm, now based totally in Washington. “They recruited me. They put a large amount of pressure on me. They were taking my picture and introducing me to people.”

Shin Hyun-wook, a pastor who makes a speciality of deprogramming Shincheonji contributors, says they’re instructed to not let their households know they belong to the church. “They believe in eternal life,” he says, demise handiest from “lack of faith.”