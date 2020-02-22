In Nevada, Ties at Caucus Sites Will Be Broken With a Card Game

The Nevada State Democratic Party supplies unopened decks to each and every of the 1,736 taking part precincts. Precinct chairs should shuffle the deck at least seven instances prior to the draw.

As Nevada Democrats head to precinct websites with the intention to caucus for his or her birthday party’s 2020 presidential nomination, one difficult to understand provision within the caucus regulations is elevating eyebrows: the position of card video games within the variety procedure.

According to the state birthday party’s professional caucus procedures, within the tournament of a statistical tie between two or extra caucus teams vying for a delegate, a recreation of probability will likely be carried out, specifically a high-card draw.

Each presidential choice crew topic to the tie will draw a unmarried card from a deck of playing cards, and the delegate will move to the gang drawing the very best card. Jokers and informational playing cards are got rid of, and aces are excessive.

In the case of identically ranked attracts, the swimsuit will decide the winner, which, ordered from very best to lowest, are: spades, hearts, diamonds and golf equipment.

The birthday party says that card-game tiebreakers had been offered for its caucuses in 2008.

While differently non-controversial, tiebreaking video games were at the guts of a few extremely contentious moments in caucuses previous. In Iowa, all through that state’s 2016 Democratic presidential caucuses, viral movies circulated appearing Secretary Hillary Clinton successful a string of coin tosses—Iowa’s tiebreaker of selection—at a couple of precinct places.

While it did not have a lot of an affect at the consequence, supporters of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders seized at the movies so as to add grist to their court cases of pro-Clinton bias.

Nevada is operating painstakingly to keep away from a repeat of Iowa’s 2020 caucus procedure, which ended in behind schedule reporting and fashionable confusion at websites around the state—in large part because of inadequate coaching and an unreliable smartphone app.

“We understand just how important it is that we get this right and protect the integrity of Nevadans’ votes,” a contemporary memo from Nevada State Democratic Party govt director Alana Mounce mentioned. “We are confident in our backup plans and redundancies.”

Mounce mentioned that her birthday party has already consulted with the Department of Homeland Security about very best practices. Iowa by no means won the help of the dep. about its inaccurate app, resulting in requires the birthday party to briefly shore up technological safety in number one races somewhere else.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez mentioned the birthday party goes “as low-tech as humanly possible” in Nevada “while still preserving efficiency.”

“I’m very confident that we will be able to carry out a successful caucus,” he mentioned on CNN Wednesday.