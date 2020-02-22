Senator Amy Klobuchar went at the offensive in opposition to President Donald Trump for what she referred to as a one-sided stance on immigration, announcing “immigrants don’t diminish America, they are America.”

The Democratic presidential candidate mentioned she does not reinforce abolishing U.S Immigration and Customs and Enforcement (ICE), however as an alternative desires to “reform” the company.

Trump claimed at a rally in Colorado Springs on Thursday that Colorado had change into a “sanctuary state” and that Democratic leaders within the state “think Colorado should be a haven for murderers, kidnappers and felons that come into our country illegally.”

Asked if the Democratic leaders who wish to abolish ICE are going “too far,” Senator Klobuchar informed Next 9 News, “I don’t agree with abolishing ICE. I think we need to reform ICE. I was actually one of the first people when this issue came up to be very clear in my position.”

But she added: “I feel, greater than that, what the president is making an attempt to do, in fact, is that he best makes a speciality of one aspect of immigration.

“Instead of acknowledging what such a lot of folks in Colorado know which is that immigrants are a significant a part of our financial system. And find out how to handle the whole lot, together with safety problems, is by means of passing complete immigration reform—acknowledging that immigrants do not diminish America, they’re America.”

Sen. Klobuchar added that she believes many citizens in Colorado disagree with Trump’s perspectives on immigration. She mentioned she believes the president’s dealing with of the problem will harm his possibilities within the election.

“The way the president handles immigration reform is just the opposite of what I think we should be doing,” Sen. Klobuchar mentioned. “He makes use of immigrants as wedges. He is going after them at his rallies.

“Instead of sensibly status again and announcing,’we all know we wish to make enhancements to the program. How can we do it? How can we get it completed?’

“He has literally stood in the way of immigration reform. That’s not where the majority of the people from Colorado are, not just fired up Democrats but also independents and moderate Republicans that want to get immigration reform done. I think it’s going to be a problem for him in Colorado.”

Sen. Klobuchar added that passing a complete immigration invoice would lend a hand the state’s employment wishes, particularly in agriculture, as it might “just make it easier to allow people to work.”

Sen. Klobuchar’s administrative center and the White House had been contacted for added remark.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) is interviewed on MSNBC within the spin room at Bally’s Las Vegas Hotel & Casino after the Democratic presidential number one debate on February 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images