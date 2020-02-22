How to Watch, Live Stream Saturday’s Game That Could Determine Top Seed For March Madness

The 2019-20 males’s faculty basketball season has now not precisely been stuffed with blockbuster matchups in what has been a topsy-turvy season. Heck, it hasn’t even been dotted with marquee matchups for the reason that opening night time of the season.

That adjustments Saturday when two of the Big 12’s absolute best groups fight now not just for convention supremacy, however what may additionally resolve the highest general seed within the nationwide event that begins in rather less than a month.

Baylor (24-1), the No. 1 ranked group within the nation and winners of 23-consecutive video games, will host No. 3 Kansas (23-3), on Saturday with a tipoff at 11 a.m. native time in Texas. Kansas has received 11-straight video games since its 67-55 house loss to Baylor on January 11. The most effective different losses through Kansas had been to then-No. 4 Duke (68-66) and at No. 18 Villanova (56-55).

Heading into Saturday, each Baylor and Kansas are projected as No. 1 regional seeds for the boys’s event, which starts with the First Four on March 17.

How to Watch

The recreation shall be broadcast are living in ESPN at midday ET, 11 a.m. CT. It will also be streamed on WatchESPN, or via ESPN apps.

Jared Butler #12 and Davion Mitchell #45 of the Baylor Bears smile as Baylor defeats the Kansas Jayhawks to win the sport at Allen Fieldhouse on January 11, 2020 in Lawrence, Kansas.

Photo through Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Last Time They Played

Baylor went to Lawrence, Kansas, because the fourth-ranked group in America and knocked off No. 3 Kansas, 67-55. Jared Butler scored 22 issues, and MaCio Teague added 16 issues. It was once Baylor’s first time in 22 tries to beat a best five group at the street.

Kansas led early within the recreation, however Baylor went on a 22-Four run to shut out the primary part with a 37-24 lead. Kansas dedicated 14 turnovers within the recreation, and Baylor had a 21-2 benefit in issues off turnovers. Kansas additionally shot simply 4-of-15 from three-point land.

Players to Watch

Baylor has a endless tandem of guards who can keep recent. Guards Jared Butler leads Baylor with 15.6 issues a recreation, Davion Mitchell leads the group with 3.6 assists and Mark Vital leads with 1.Eight steals in step with recreation. Forward Freddie Gillespie leads the group in rebounds (8.8/recreation) and blocks (2.2/recreation). Ma Cio Teague is 2d at the group in scoring with 14.Four issues a recreation.

Kansas is led through guard Devon Dotson’s 18.Four issues a recreation. Udoka Azubuike, the group’s giant heart, leads the Jayhawks in rebounds (9.4) and blocks (2.6), and is 2d at the group with 12.Eight issues a recreation. Marcus Garrett leads the Jayhawks with 4.6 assists in step with recreation.

What’s at Stake?

Baylor may necessarily wrap up the Big 12 regular-season championship and take hold of the highest seed for the convention event. It would additionally pass a ways towards Baylor getting the highest general seed within the NCAA event that starts subsequent month.

A Kansas win would put the groups right into a tie for first position within the Big 12, and would most likely imply that each groups may get a No. 1 seed within the NCAA event in the event that they win out in steady season.

Also, Kansas is having a look to steer clear of a season sweep through a Big 12 foe. Only Oklahoma State has swept the Jayhawks all the way through the Bill Self generation at Kansas.