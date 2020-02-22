Gran Canaria sandstorm sparks holiday chaos as ALL Tenerife flights suspended and sky turns orange
Georgia Clark 0 Comments

SPAIN’S airport operator AENA has suspended all flights in and out of Gran Canaria and all flights leaving Tenerife.

It comes after a typhoon sporting clouds of purple sand from the Sahara hit the Canaries and critically lowered visibility.

At least 19 flights to Gran Canaria were diverted
Reuters
Astorm sporting clouds of purple sand from the Sahara hit the Canaries and critically lowered visibility
Reuters

At least 19 flights to Gran Canaria were diverted, a spokeswoman for AENA stated.

However she didn’t specify which airways have been affected.

Budget provider Vueling, a subsidiary of IAG, stated a few of its products and services have been hit by means of the suspensions, advising passengers to test the standing in their flights earlier than heading to the airport.

Spain’s nationwide climate provider warned that winds of as much as 75 mph are set to blast the Canaries till Monday.

Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote usually are the worst hit, the elements provider steered.

Regional executive declared a state of alert and steered folks to stay doorways and home windows closed around the archipelago.

Authorities in Lanzarote’s capital Arrecife, cancelled all outside actions, together with some carnival celebrations.

Located round 60 miles off the coast of Morocco, the Canaries are a well-liked vacationer vacation spot for northern Europeans searching for wintry weather solar.

The regional executive has declared a state of alert
Reuters

