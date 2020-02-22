Gordon Ramsay, Trump, Adele and Prince Harry impersonators wow fans at the Vegas Reel Awards





HEADS grew to become as wannabe celebs took to the Las Vegas degree in a star-studded display of famous person impersonators.

Hailed as “the world’s top impersonator talent”, the match noticed doppelgangers of the likes of Gordon Ramsay, Donald Trump, Adele and Prince Harry.

The Vegas Reel Awards are held to recognise the ones in the Celebrity Impersonator Industry.

Impersonators from round the global accrued to catch up, business pointers and possibly even guide a couple of gigs.

And this yr the star-studded match drew look-alike celebrities from all walks of lifestyles together with the US President and UK royals.

The conference additionally serves as a networking match the place attendees can connect to reserving brokers or percentage leads on the place to land paintings.

But sadly for a few of the members, they had been missing in related look.

Others, Adele impersonator Andrea Tyler of Florida

One Instagram account is devoted to sharing the tales of famous person lookalikes.

The social media web page, dubbed “the world’s largest community of celeb lookalikes” options A-list doubles together with Mariah Carey, Selena Gomez and a Robbie Williams doppelganger who we will’t imagine isn’t the singer himself.

Adele impersonator Andrea Tyler of Florida even belted out of a few of her idol’s hit tunes.

