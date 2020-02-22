Glenn Beck Says Pete Buttigieg Has No Right to Say Trump’s Behavior Isn’t Christian Because the Bible Condemns Homosexuality

Conservative media character Glenn Beck stated on his radio display Thursday that Democratic presidential nominee Pete Buttigieg will have to now not say President Donald Trump’s habits is inconsistent together with his Christianity since Buttigieg’s homosexuality is “antithetical” to what the Bible teaches.

Buttigieg, who has been married to his husband since 2018, has lately been the goal of critics who declare that his homosexuality can’t be reconciled together with his claims of being a Christian. He has additionally solid aspersions upon Trump’s embody of the Christian religion.

In February, Buttigieg referred to Trump as “a president who tries to cloak himself in religion and tell believers that they somehow have to vote for him, have to vote Republican.”

“I guess he just has a very different take on faith than I do,” Buttigieg persevered, “because I’m pretty sure that there’s a whole lot of scripture about the dangers of pride and arrogance and the importance of humility.”

Beck made the feedback whilst responding to Buttigieg’s remarks Wednesday night time on a CNN Town Hall. Buttigieg stated Trump’s habits was once incompatible together with his private thought of Christianity.

“I’m not going to tell other Christians how to be Christians,” Buttigieg stated, “but I cannot find any compatibility between the way this president conducts himself and anything that I find in Scripture. Now, I guess that’s my interpretation but I think that’s a lot of peoples’ interpretation, and that interpretation deserves a voice.”

Glenn Beck stated on his conservative radio display Thursday that former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg cannot name out President Donald Trump since Buttigieg, who continuously speaks about religion problems, is homosexual.

J Pat Carter/Getty

“A lot of people would find [Buttigieg’s] lifestyle antithetical to what is found in the Bible,” Beck stated, specializing in Buttiegieg’s sexual orientation. “I mean, you just—Pete, you can’t make this claim. “You know, I simply do not understand how you possibly can vote for him as a result of the means he lives his existence, I imply, you realize, you’ll’t to find that during the Bible.'”

“Well, you can also’t to find the rest however stoning of homosexuality and stoning of homosexuals in the Bible too,” Beck continued. “Old-timey, certain. Bad, sure. But it is not an endorsement. Nowhere in the Bible is there an endorsement of that. I imply, at easiest you’ll say, neatly, Jesus by no means mentioned it. Well, Jesus by no means mentioned tweeting both.”

“You cannot pick out and make a selection if you are going to use the Bible,” Beck added.

Newsweek reached out to the Buttigieg marketing campaign for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.

Rush Limbaugh, the radio host who was once lately awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by way of Trump, instructed his target market in February that “America’s nonetheless now not able to elect a homosexual man kissing his husband on the debate degree president.”

Buttigieg has additionally gained complaint from inside his personal circle of relatives as his personal brother-in-law, pastor Rhyan Glezman, instructed Fox News that Buttigieg’s marketing campaign was once “anti-God.”

“Just everything that Pete is pushing is anti-God,” Glezman stated in February. “Nothing lines up with scripture for him to make cases like to say that you cannot be a Christian and vote for Trump. He’s the one that is openly contradicting God’s word over and over.”

Buttigieg has in comparison his personal marriage to Trump’s private dating historical past telling supporters in Nevada, “It is tempting to point out some differences between my understanding of family values and those of this president and his supporters like Rush Limbaugh.”

During a February Town Hall assembly, Buttigieg expanded upon that commentary by way of announcing, “I mean, I’m sorry but one thing about my marriage is it’s never involved me having to send hush money to a porn star after cheating on my spouse, with him or her. So, if they want to debate family values, let’s debate family values, I’m ready.”

Buttigieg will once more face off towards his Democratic combatants for the presidential nomination Saturday, which is when Nevada is predicted to dangle its Democratic caucuses.