‘Friends’ Will Reunite in New Special, With All Episodes Streaming on HBO Max

Legendary sitcom “Friends” will go back with a brand new particular in May, HBO Max showed on Friday, with the reunion and the display’s complete again catalogue to be to be had on the approaching streaming provider.

The unscripted particular will come with all six major solid individuals—Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer—with creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman additionally signed on, in step with The Hollywood Reporter.

The six major solid individuals will probably be paid between $2.five million and $three million for the reunion particular, in step with The Reporter. As in the display’s authentic run once they secured a ancient $1 million in step with episode deal, the six negotiated in combination.

“Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together,” mentioned Kevin Reilly, leader content material officer of HBO Max and president of TBS, TNT, and truTV. “I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation.”

Reilly mentioned he was hoping the display’s go back would recapture the collection’ enchantment and spirit, “uniting original and new fans.”

The stars showed the particular on Instagram, with Perry—who performed Chandler Bing—writing merely, “It’s happening,” along a promotional picture from the unique collection. His fellow solid individuals then shared the publish.

WarnerMedia Entertainment’s HBO Max platform will release in May, charging $15 monthly. Existing HBO and AT&T top rate video, cellular, and broadband programs subscribers gets get entry to to the provider with out a further fee.

HBO Max has agreed to pay $425 million throughout 5 years to win the streaming rights for ‘Friends,’ in step with The Reporter. The 10-season display was once on Netflix till the start of this 12 months, however the streaming large was once outbid via WarnerMedia.

“Friends” aired from 1994 till 2004, changing into one of the crucial widespread and critically-acclaimed comedy collection in tv historical past. The ultimate episode was once essentially the most watched of the 2000s, with 52.five million audience.

Like “Seinfeld” and “The Office,” “Friends” has been given a brand new rent of existence via its inclusion on main streaming platforms. It was once Netflix’s 2nd hottest display in the U.S. in 2018, and is likely one of the maximum high-profile initiatives showed for HBO Max.

The platform will release with 10,000 hours of programming and plans to introduce 50 authentic collection inside of its first 12 months of provider.

This record picture presentations an HBO Max WarnerMedia Investor Day Presentation at Warner Bros. Studios on October 29, 2019 in Burbank, California.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for WarnerMedia/Getty