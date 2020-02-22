Former CIA Director Criticizes Trump’s Recent Intel Moves as a ‘Virtual Decapitation of the Intelligence Community’

Former CIA director and critic of President Donald Trump John Brennan arrives at a closed listening to ahead of the Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee May 16, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Former CIA Director John Brennan known as the president’s contemporary strikes a “virtual decapitation” after the firings of the Director of National Intelligence and his deputy.

“Two non-partisan national security professionals have been removed at the helm of the intelligence community – Joe Maguire and then Andrew Hallman,” Brennan stated on MSNBC’s Morning Joe Friday. “That is a virtual decapitation of the intelligence community.”

Brennan–who had served below the administrations of Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama–stated Trump’s movements have been an “anomaly” and “an aberration” in comparison to what has took place in the previous, and that there’s “tremendous concern” inside of the intelligence group.

“Donald Trump has been very dismissive and even disparaging of intelligence professionals,” stated Brennan. “But it’s one thing for him to ignore it. It’s another thing to actively prevent the Congress from gaining access to this intelligence that is so necessary for the Congress to be able to do its job.”

Trump disregarded appearing Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire and Deputy Director Andrew Hallman, after a Maguire subordinate knowledgeable lawmakers of Russian makes an attempt to intervene in the 2020 election. The briefing reportedly angered the president and ended in the ousters, in step with The New York Times. Brennan retweeted the Times article Friday, writing: “We are now in a full-blown national security crisis.”

We at the moment are in a full-blown nationwide safety disaster. By seeking to save you the drift of intelligence to Congress, Trump is abetting a Russian covert operation to stay him in administrative center for Moscowâs pursuits, now not Americaâs. https://t.co/Vj6lUV5ZNu

— John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) February 21, 2020

In his look on Morning Joe, the former CIA director stated the ones inside of the intelligence group see those firings as “greater efforts on the part of Trump to put his loyalists in these positions so they can squelch intelligence.”

Trump introduced in a tweet Wednesday that he appointed U.S Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell to take over Maguire’s submit: “Rick has represented our Country exceedingly well and I look forward to working with him.”

I’m happy to announce that our extremely revered Ambassador to Germany, @RichardGrenell, will grow to be the Acting Director of National Intelligence. Rick has represented our Country exceedingly smartly and I stay up for operating with him. I wish to thank Joe Maguire….

— Donald J. Trump (@actualDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020

Brennan disapproved of the president’s selection, announcing Grenell is “someone who has no experience, no credentials as far as the intelligence community is concerned.”

When requested on Morning Joe how he believes the intelligence group can put this incident in the back of them, Brennan expressed worry with their skill to freely perform their tasks below the present management “because they don’t want to be shown the door.” But he steered them to proceed to do their paintings to their fullest capability.

“I’m hoping that the intelligence professionals are going to continue to do their best to provide the intelligence and the analysis…despite the headwinds that they are feeling coming from the White House,” he stated. “Now a lot of these individuals I’m sure are being intimidated and now are going to be pulling some punches,”

Brennan added the clever pros might really feel their positions are in jeopardy for “just trying to do their jobs,” whilst having to paintings below a “very vindictive Donald Trump.”