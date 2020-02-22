Democrats Are the Real ‘Party of Life’

As at all times in presidential election years, a ferocious Republican assault on Democrats as “the party of death,” “baby-killers” and worse is definitely underway, kicked off via the president’s focal point on late-term abortion in his State of the Union cope with and persisted via Mitch McConnell’s resolution this week to drive Senate votes on two anti-abortion expenses, one banning the process after 20 weeks and the different the “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.”

This 12 months, those assaults will achieve ranges of vitriol by no means noticed earlier than. They will roll out in a cascade of advertisements, speeches and social media messages focused on evangelical and Catholic electorate in swing states.

Democratic applicants in any respect ranges wish to reply via aggressively reframing the debate as one about how the two events’ total insurance policies have an effect on ladies. Bluntly put, Democratic insurance policies goal to extend monetary safety and well being get admission to for running Americans. Republican insurance policies deepen the monetary pressures on middle-class households, put their well being protection in peril, and upload to pressures that force many to abortions.