Coronavirus: Half of South Korea’s 433 cases are linked to secret Church of Jesus cult whose leader thinks he’s IMMORTAL





HALF of all coronavirus cases in South Korea are linked to a secret spiritual cult whose leader believes he’s immortal.

Officials showed no less than 231 of the rustic’s 433 cases are linked to outbreaks at a secretive department of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Daegu.

Read our coronavirus are living weblog for the entire newest information and updates

YouTube

Kim Jun-Beom/Yonhap, by the use of Associated Press

Shincheonji interprets as “new heaven and land” and the cult is drawing international consideration after being linked to a spike in coronavirus infections around the country.

Cult leader Lee Man-Hee, now elderly 88, labelled the fatal outbreak “the devil’s deed” and “a test of faith” in a message despatched on an interior app.

In one message, he wrote: “This disease case is seen as the devil’s deed to stop the rapid growth of Shincheonji”, in accordance to Yonhap information company.

“Just like the tests Job went through, it is to destroy our advancement”.

Lee Man-Hee claims to be an immortal prophet despatched via Jesus Christ to get ready for the tip of the arena. The sect acounts about 300,000 fans at some 600 places in 29 international locations, stretching so far as South Africa, the Congo and Costa Rica.

‘PATIENT 31’

Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 142 new cases within the morning, and any other 87 within the afternoon.

The KCDC is aware of of 9,300 individuals who had attended church products and services with round 1,200 of whom have complained of flu like signs.

More than part of the South Korea cases are linked to a 61-year-old girl referred to as ‘Patient 31’ who attended spiritual products and services on the department of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Daegu, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony.

The girl isn’t believed to have travelled out of the country.

There are additionally experiences of outbreaks at a psychiatric unit of a sanatorium in Cheongdo county.

Two other folks from the Cheongdo sanatorium have died from the malicious program.

KCDC has designated each Daegu, which has 2.5million dwelling there, and Cheongdo county, house to round 43,000, as “special zones”.

Authorities despatched navy clinical team of workers, and further sources, together with sanatorium beds.

South Korean officers have prompt the outbreaks within the sanatorium and the church might be linked after contributors of the spiritual cult attended a funeral on the sanatorium for the brother of its founder this month.

President Moon Jae-in has ordered officers to examine hyperlinks.

‘SECRETIVE’ CULT

One former church member who left the church in 2015, Lee Ho-yeon, advised The New York Times: “Unlike different church buildings, Shincheonji makes its contributors sit down at the ground tightly in combination all through products and services, in neat, military-like ranks and information.

“We weren’t intended to have anything else on our faces, like glasses or mask. We have been educated to sing our hymns loudly.

We weren’t intended to have anything else on our faces, like glasses or mask. We have been taught no longer to be afraid of sickness.

Former church member Lee Ho-yeon

“We were taught not to be afraid of illness … We were taught not to care about such worldly things like jobs, ambition or passion. Everything was focused on proselytizing, even when we were sick.”

CHURCH ON LOCKDOWN

Coronavirus cases have doubled in South Korea, including to fears of an international pandemic.

There have now been 433 showed cases in South Korea, with 229 on Saturday.

The quantity of cases within the nation is 2nd simplest to mainland China.

More than part of the ones inflamed are phase of a non secular cult.

Another 111 are sufferers or team of workers on the Daenam Hospital in Cheongdo, the place two South Koreans have died.

More than 1,250 contributors of the spiritual team, the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, have reported possible signs and officers are frantically on the lookout for 700 extra contributors so they are able to be examined.

Health officers are zeroing in at the church’s practices in an strive to include South Korea’s alarming coronavirus outbreak.

Officials in Seoul mentioned they have been remaining Shincheonji church buildings and asking team contributors who have been at products and services to isolate themselves, however the government have mentioned masses can’t be reached.

AFP

AFP or licensors

Alamy Live News

We pay to your tales! Do you might have a tale for The Sun Online information workforce? Email us at pointers@the-sun.co.united kingdom or name 0207 782 4368 . You can WhatsApp us on 07810 791 502. We pay for movies too. Click right here to add yours.





Source link