Bullied boy Quaden Bayles with dwarfism has ‘best day’ after Hugh Jackman and other celebs’ support his Disney fund





QUADEN Bayles who used to be bullied over his dwarfism has had “the best day ever” after Hugh Jackman and other celebrities supported his £150,000 Disneyland fund.

Quaden Bayles, 9, were crushed with international support after his mum Yarraka grew to become to the Internet to turn how badly bullying had affected the younger schoolboy.

Twitter

Quaden Bayles’s mum shared a heartbreaking video appearing the have an effect on bullying has had on him[/caption]

In the video, Quaden used to be observed hysterically crying and pronouncing he sought after to kill himself after he used to be bullied in school.

Since the pictures went viral Quaden has gained messages of support from around the globe.

Hugh Jackman posted a video that stated: “Quaden you’re more potent than you already know, mate. And it doesn’t matter what, you might have a chum in me.

“So, everyone lets please be kind to each other – bullying is not okay.”

Mark Hamill, who performed Luke Skywalker within the Star Wars saga, wrote that “the cruelty is as astonishing as it is heartbreaking” after seeing the video on Twitter.

After viewing the viral video, California-based comic Brad Williams — who additionally has dwarfism — organised a fundraiser on GoFundMe to ship the boy and his mother to Disneyland in California.

Williams wrote: “I’m putting in place this GoFundMe to let Quaden know that bullying is probably not tolerated, and that he’s a gorgeous human being who merits pleasure.

“I want to fly Quaden and his mother to America, get them a nice hotel, and bring them to Disneyland.”

‘BEST DAY EVER’

Williams added: “This isn’t just for Quaden, this is for anyone who has been bullied in their lives and told they weren’t good enough. Let’s show Quaden and others, that there is good in the world and they are worthy of it.”

The GoFundMe has soared previous £150,000 as Quaden’s mum stated he used to be crushed by way of the goodwill proven.

She instructed 7News: “He stated it used to be going from the worst day of his lifestyles to the most efficient day of his lifestyles. I feel that sums it up completely.”

Now the boy has given a message of hope to other individuals who had been bullied in a TV interview, in line with News.com.au.

He instructed National Indigenous Television (NITV) on Friday: “If you get bullied, just stand up for yourself and don’t listen to what they say.”

Quaden stated folks had to educate their youngsters the best way to behave against others.

He stated: “The parents should make their kids be nice to people with disabilities.”

The nine-year-old Australian used to be recognized with achondroplasia, the most typical type of dwarfism, 3 days after he used to be born and has lengthy been the objective for bullies and on-line trolls.

Yarraka stated Quaden had spoken out as a result of he doesn’t need others to have to head thru what he has.

She stated: “He doesn’t need other youngsters to be struggling in silence and he doesn’t need other youngsters to endure. He sees the way it impacts us as a circle of relatives and other peoples as smartly that experience reached out.

“If you’re indigenous you are already copping discrimination and racism. Here we have a child, an indigenous child with a disability. So he’s copping it from every angle.”

SUPPORT AROUND THE WORLD

In the unique clip, which Yarraka posted to Facebook, distraught Quaden may also be observed sat within the passenger seat of a automobile pronouncing, “What’s the point?”, and, “I want someone to kill me”.

Devastated Yarraka captioned the publish: “This is the impacts of bullying! I seriously don’t know what else to do!”

The video has sparked an outpouring of support, with National Rugby League aspect Indigenous All Stars inviting Quaden to guide the crew out forward of a sport on Saturday evening.

In a clip posted to twitter, NRL superstar Latrell Mitchell, who has met Quaden up to now, is observed surrounded by way of his crew buddies and pronouncing: “Hey Quaden.

“We know you’re going thru a troublesome time presently, however the boys are right here, we’ve were given your again, we’re right here to support you, bud.

“We need you round, we wish you to guide us out on the weekend.

“It’s going to mean more to us than it will to you.”

Twitter

Quaden, 9, has dwarfism, and suffers common bullying in school[/caption]

Facebook

Mum Yarraka stated she sought after folks to coach their youngsters in regards to the have an effect on bullying will have[/caption]

Twitter

NRL superstar Latrell Mitchell and his crew buddies on the Indigenous All Stars invited Quaden to guide them out forward of a sport on Saturday evening[/caption]





A model of this tale first gave the impression on News.com.au.

