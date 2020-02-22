Bloomberg’s Money Won’t Right the Wrong of ‘Guantanamo-on-Hudson’

Bonile Bam/Getty

As he bankrolls towards the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Mike Bloomberg has but to ask for forgiveness to the blameless bystanders who had been swept up in the mass arrest at the 2004 Republican National Convention in New York and held in insupportable prerequisites for so long as 50 hours.

Bloomberg was once in his first time period as mayor after an election during which his preliminary possibilities gave the impression as slender as they first of all had been in his present presidential run. The innocents in 2004 incorporated a playwright who was once on her method from a bookstall to shop for a Frosty at Wendy’s, an astrophysicist-turned-rising-star in the monetary international, a 15-year-old diabetic highschool scholar on her solution to the films, and a Canadian college professor who authored a very talked-about e book on the Lincoln Memorial.

The hapless bystanders had been scooped up along side massive numbers of protesters, some of whom had introduced plans to close down a town that was once nonetheless jumpy from the 9/11 assaults 3 years previous. All had been handcuffed with plastic ties for prolonged sessions and confined in chain hyperlink cages on a pier identified to be infected with asbestos and poisonous chemical compounds from its prior use as a bus depot. Prisoners had been denied telephone calls and, in a host of circumstances, hospital treatment. The ground was once lined with a mixture of diesel soot and oil waste that induced pores and skin rashes on those that lay down.

