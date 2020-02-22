Bernie Sanders Leads the Field in California, Followed by Elizabeth Warren, New Poll Says

Senator Bernie Sanders is the favourite to win the upcoming California Democratic presidential number one, in keeping with a brand new ballot.

Sanders leads the box with 24 p.c in a ballot launched Friday by UMass Lowell Center for Public Opinion. Several different contemporary polls additionally display Sanders forward in the Golden State. His closest rival in Friday’s ballot is Senator Elizabeth Warren with 16 p.c, whilst former Vice President Joe Biden is in 3rd position with 13 p.c.

Warren had up to now crowned a number of early surveys of the state, regularly in shut pageant for the lead with Biden, however her ballot numbers started to ceaselessly plummet past due final 12 months. Biden has additionally noticed a considerable lower in ballot efficiency, briefly shedding his nationwide frontrunner standing to Sanders in the previous few weeks.

Warren’s status in the polls is also experiencing a bump because of what many imagine used to be sturdy efficiency at the Democratic debate in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday.

The California number one is ready for March 3, considered one of 14 states retaining nominating contests on Super Tuesday. California has the greatest inhabitants of any state in the nation and gives the largest prize of the Democratic primaries in phrases of delegates, with 415 to be had. A complete of one,991 delegates are wanted for a candidate to win the nomination on the first poll.

The polling team additionally launched a survey of most probably electorate in the Massachusetts number one on Friday. Sanders led with 21 p.c, whilst Warren used to be successfully tied with him at 20 p.c in her house state. Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg used to be in 3rd position with 15 p.c.

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at a rally in Santa Ana, California on February 21, 2020.

RINGO CHIU/AFP/Getty

Polls considering a number of different Super Tuesday states have been launched at some point previous.

Sanders held the lead in Texas, a state that gives the 3rd greatest proportion of delegates with 228. The Vermont senator used to be 3 issues forward of Biden, 23 p.c to 20 p.c. Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg used to be in 3rd position with 20 p.c.

Senator Amy Klobuchar had a transparent merit at house in Minnesota, main with 27 p.c. Sanders used to be 6 p.c in the back of with 21 p.c, whilst Warren adopted with 16 p.c.

In North Carolina, Sanders used to be up by four p.c over runner-up Bloomberg, 23 p.c to 19 p.c. Biden used to be now not a long way in the back of with 16 p.c.

A ballot of South Carolina used to be launched on Wednesday, appearing a detailed race between Biden and Sanders. The former vice chairman led Sanders by two p.c, 23 p.c to 21 p.c, smartly inside the ballot’s margin of error. Biden had up to now led by double digits in a lot of polls of the state, which is ready to vote on February 29.

Saturday’s Nevada caucus is the subsequent nominating contest for Democrats. Recent polls in the state have proven Sanders with a transparent lead.