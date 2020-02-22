Bernie 2016 Wanted DNC to Change the Rules, Bernie 2020 Just Wants to Win

On its face, Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) Wednesday evening remark that “the person with the most votes should be the nominee” may no longer were extra mundane.

But that solution, given throughout the Democratic debate in reaction to a query about whether or not the pledged-delegate chief must be the most sensible of the price tag at the nationwide conference, no longer simplest put Sanders at odds with the remainder of the box, but additionally with Bernie Sanders, himself, 4 years in the past.

“It’s a bit of flip flop from 2016,” Josh Putnam, a political scientist who makes a speciality of delegate variety laws, informed The Daily Beast. “He was making the case four years ago that Hillary Clinton couldn’t win the nomination without superdelegates, and the pledged delegates should decide.”