Behind the scenes in the career of a prima ballerina





Irina Kolesnikova has a wealth of credit on her dance card, however the prima ballerina has made her career from one explicit function of a lifetime.

That could be the well-known yin and yang characters of Odette and Odile in Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake, which has change into her private trademark since the age of 21. Her efficiency as the Swan Queen is considered a standout for a ballet that has been redone numerous occasions on the degree and silver display screen for just about 150 years. After her debut at the London Coliseum in 2015, The Telegraph described Kolesnikova’s portrayal of Odette as “truly a thing of remarkable beauty and technically flawless.”

Since then, as a member of the world-renowned St. Petersburg Ballet Theatre (SPBT), she has long past on to bop in sold-out seasons in London, Paris, Seoul, Melbourne, Johannesburg, Hong Kong, Stockholm, and Copenhagen.

Konstantin Tachkin

Kolesnikova simply made her U.S. debut in New York City at the Brooklyn Academy of Music Howard Gilman Opera House and took the time to talk with Fortune about her career.

This interview has been condensed and evenly edited for readability.

Fortune: When did you get started your career? What impressed you to enter ballet?

Kolesnikova: I changed into a skilled ballerina at the age of 18, directly after my commencement from the Vaganova Academy [in Saint Petersburg, Russia]. When I used to be 5, I noticed a ballet, The Sleeping Beauty, on TV, and I used to be so inspired through what I’d observed. That’s once I made up our minds to be a ballet dancer.

Playing the dual roles of Odette and Odile has change into a bit of a trademark for you. What made you gravitate towards Swan Lake? Are you having a look ahead to making an attempt new initiatives?

First of all, in my repertoire of classical ballet, there is not just Swan Lake, but in addition The Nutcracker, The Sleeping Beauty, Don Quixote, Romeo and Juliet, Giselle, and in addition my favourite: La Bayadere. In regards to Swan Lake, I in point of fact love this ballet as I’ve a probability to turn two reverse characters all over one display. In phrases of new initiatives, I want to dance Anna Karenina, Manon, and Tatiana from Evgeny Onegin.

What’s your day by day and annual time table like? What type of paintings/existence steadiness is to be had to you? What about time without work—is that this a get advantages to be had to you? How versatile are those requests all over contract negotiations?

Almost on a daily basis I’ve categories and rehearsals. The upcoming excursions are scheduled till mid-2021. The excursion time table could be very extensive, however I at all times like to have a week destroy in order to get well and recharge someplace close to the sea.

What is your cash control like? Does the corporate supply positive advantages for you at a positive degree in your career, like meals and board, commute bills, or insurance coverage?

All prices discussed above are coated through the St. Petersburg Ballet Theatre or inviting birthday celebration. Indeed, I do have my very own charge that also is coated.

How does the Internet and social media have an effect on your line of paintings? Does popular sharing or availability of video have an effect on in-person attendance or career alternatives (for higher or worse)? Also, how does it have an effect on coaching?

Whenever I’ve any spare time, I’ve a probability to interact with my lovers and ballet lovers in common. Overall, social media doesn’t have an effect on my day by day paintings regimen.

Irina Kolesnikova as Odette and Kimin Kim as Prince Siegfried all over the London Coliseum season of “Swan Lake.” Konstantin Tachkin

Injury should be a top-of-mind fear for each and every dancer. It’s stated one plays higher if she or he doesn’t have a “Plan B,” however in the case of an unexpected match, do you will have one? What type of monetary protection web or insurance coverage is there for ballet dancers so they are able to proceed to make hire till they are able to dance once more?

Whenever the ballet dancer will get injured, she or he remains to be getting paid their wage till they are able to make a comeback to the degree.

Beyond accidents, how a lot of a fear is burnout in the ballet global? Is psychological well being being taken as significantly as bodily well being in fresh years?

I by no means were given into those issues, so I can’t remark in this. Even if there’s an in depth time table, I nonetheless get enjoyment through dancing. Any psychological and bodily spending are compensated through the response from the target market—particularly all over curtain name when the target market are giving status ovations. You really feel like you’ll dance right away once more.

What is your long-term plan on your career? How do you get ready for existence after dancing professionally?

At provide, It’s not that i am enthusiastic about completing my career. However, ultimate 12 months I graduated from Vaganova Academy with a training degree—although I have already got the enjoy of training and making ready two [other ballerinas] for the roles of Odette and Odile.

