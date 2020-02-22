Attorney Gloria Allred Places Ad on School Bus Driven Past Buckingham Palace Urging Prince Andrew To Speak With FBI in Epstein Case

A yellow college bus with a banner that includes Prince Andrew’s face was once pushed previous Buckingham Palace in a bid to influence him to talk with the FBI about Jeffrey Epstein. The stunt, arranged via legal professional Gloria Allred who represents a few of Epstein’s sufferers, aimed to drive Andrew to show what he can have identified in regards to the past due convicted intercourse perpetrator.

“If you see this man please ask him to call the FBI to answer their questions,” the banner learn.

Allred additionally appealed to Andrew to percentage what he is aware of with the FBI all over an impromptu information convention out of doors a courtroom in New York City on Friday. “My clients deserve the truth,” she mentioned, in step with The Guardian. “They have been denied justice so many times over so many years, and there will be no justice without the truth. And there will be no truth unless Prince Andrew stops hiding from the FBI and from the public. This is unacceptable.”

Attorney Gloria Allred speaks to the media in entrance of the Manhattan Criminal Court, on February 21, 2020 in New York City.

Johannes Eisele/AFP by means of Getty Images

She added: “I implore you, Prince Andrew. You must do the right thing and stop shaming your family–the Queen, your children. If you have done nothing wrong then just talk to the FBI.”

Andrew stepped again from royal tasks after an interview with BBC Newsnight in November in which he categorically denied having intercourse with a lady who claimed she was once trafficked via Epstein as a young person.

The interview sparked primary backlash towards the prince, with critics announcing he confirmed a loss of empathy for Epstein’s sufferers and did not ask for forgiveness over his ties with the disgraced billionaire financier.

In a remark issued on November 20 remaining yr, Andrew mentioned he would “help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations.”

But in January, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman informed journalists that Andrew has equipped “zero cooperation” to the FBI and U.S. prosecutors in search of to talk with him about Epstein, who died in prison whilst watching for trial of intercourse trafficking fees remaining yr.

Andrew was once reported to be “angry and bewildered” via the feedback, with a supply insisting to The Telegraph that he hadn’t been approached via the FBI.

“The duke is more than happy to talk to the FBI but he hasn’t been approached by them yet,” the supply informed the newspaper. “He is angry about the way this is being portrayed and bewildered as to why this was said in New York.”

Buckingham Palace declined to remark. Allred and the FBI were contacted for extra remark.