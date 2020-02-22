Adam Schiff Responds to Trump’s Tweet Claiming He Suggested Russia Is ‘Pushing’ for Sanders to Win

Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff refuted a tweet despatched by way of President Donald Trump, which claimed the House Intelligence committee chairman mentioned Russia is “pushing” for Senator Bernie Sanders to win the White House.

“Democrats in the Great State of Nevada (Which, because of the Economy, Jobs, the Military & Vets, I will win in November), be careful of Russia, Russia, Russia. According to Corrupt politician Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, they are pushing for Crazy Bernie Sanders to win. Vote!” the president tweeted Saturday, which may be the day of the Nevada caucuses.

Schiff, probably the most main Democratic figures who led the House’s impeachment of the president, answered about two hours after Trump’s tweet: “Mr. President, I didn’t say that. But if you wish to quote me, quote this: ‘The only thing Americans despise more than foreign actors trying to affect the vote is a president unwilling to do anything to stop it.’ Americans decide American elections.”

Trump’s newest tweet got here amid a Washington Post document Friday that mentioned the Sanders marketing campaign was once warned by way of U.S. intelligence officers that Russia is trying to bolster his bid for the presidency.

The Post article mentioned that Sanders “offered few details” referring to what his marketing campaign was once advised by way of officers. “Well, it was not clear what role they’re going to play. We were told that Russia, maybe other countries, are going to get involved in this campaign,” Sanders advised newshounds Friday.

In reaction to the document, Sanders launched a remark, announcing: “I don’t care, frankly, who Putin wants to be president. My message to Putin is clear: Stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do,” referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This isn’t the primary document to pop out pointing out that Russia is as soon as once more meddling within the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Lawmakers have already been knowledgeable by way of the intelligence neighborhood “that Russia intended to interfere with the 2020 Democratic primaries and the general election” and wish to get Donald Trump reelected to administrative center, in accordance to a New York Times article Thursday.

Trump was once angered by way of the intelligence briefing to lawmakers, as reported within the Times, as a result of he felt Democrats would “weaponize” the ideas. That led to the ousters of Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire and his deputy. It brought on former CIA Director William Brennan to remark Friday: “Two non-partisan national security professionals have been removed at the helm of the intelligence community – Joe Maguire and then Andrew Hallman. That is a virtual decapitation of the intelligence community.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks to newshounds within the Senate basement on the U.S. Capitol because the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump continues on January 30, 2020 in Washington, DC.

