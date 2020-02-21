Yes, Nevada Matters, but a Lot More in November Than in February

As they confirmed in Wednesday night time’s debate, the Democratic presidential hopefuls didn’t come to Nevada to play video games. They got here to combat one any other, hammer and tong, with the fervour one sees in a UFC combat on the MGM Grand.

And the large prize the Democratic frontrunners—Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, and Joe Biden—are preventing over is the all-important Latino vote.

The stakes are large. Nevada is the primary “Latino” contest in the Democratic number one election. Iowa is 6.2 % Latino, and New Hampshire is simply 3.nine % Latino. Nevada is 30 %.