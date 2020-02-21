When is Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2? Date, Start Time, How to Watch WBC Heavyweight Title Fight

The WBC heavyweight identify is at the line in Las Vegas on Saturday evening, when Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury meet in what might be the combat of the yr.

The duo could not be separated in December 2018, when the combat led to a cut up draw.

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2: Experts Predict WBC Heavyweight Rematch

Fury outboxed Wilder for massive portions of the bout and used to be forward on two wild playing cards heading into the 12th spherical, regardless of being knocked to the canvas within the 9th.

Wilder, alternatively, rallied within the ultimate spherical, floor the Briton once more, just for Fury to by hook or by crook beat the depend and end the spherical.

Fury’s efficiency in December 2018 used to be much more spectacular making an allowance for he had most effective returned to the hoop six months previous after a three-year hiatus.

Since the draw with Wilder 15 months in the past, Fury defeated Germany’s Tom Schwarz by means of TKO in two rounds in June closing yr and Sweden’s Otto Wallin by means of unanimous resolution 3 months later.

Wilder, in the meantime, stopped Dominic Breazeale in a single spherical in May closing yr and Cuba’s Luis Ortiz in seven rounds 3 months in the past, in the end protecting his WBC identify.

Forty-one of the Alabama local’s 42 wins have come by means of KO and he hinted he used to be made up our minds to keep away from the combat going the space on Saturday.

“I am not concerned with what he [Fury] says, I am more focused on what he does. I am a man of action,” the Bronze Bomber stated in his ultimate press convention on Wednesday.

“I am planning for everything, but I think when coming forward doesn’t work for him, he will resort to what he knows. He may try to come forward at first, but once he feels my power, that will stop quickly.”

Meanwhile, Fury, who has gained 29 of his 30 skilled bouts, insisted Wilder’s most effective likelihood of profitable used to be to knock him out, however he stated he used to be assured he may outbox the American on Saturday.

“Wanting to go head to head with him is a bold move, but we fight fire with fire,” the Briton defined.

“When I went at him within the first combat, even though, he may now not include me. If I get started doing that during spherical one, then he’ll be gassed by means of spherical 5 and putting on for pricey lifestyles, if he even will get that some distance.

“He may now not stay me down within the 12th spherical [in the first fight], so now I would like to see if he is ready to stand up off the ground. I do not believe he has the center to stand up.”

When is Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II?

The rematch between WIlder and Fury takes position on Saturday, February 22. The undercard will get underway at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the principle card set to get started at nine p.m. ET.

Wilder and Fury are anticipated to make their ring walks between 11 p.m. ET and middle of the night.

Where is Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II?

The combat takes position on the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The enviornment has hosted quite a lot of high-profile bouts, together with the rematch between Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson in 1998 all through which Tyson famously bit off a part of Holyfield’s ear.

Oscar De La Hoya’s fights towards Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in 2007 and 2008, respectively, have been each staged on the MGM Grand Garden Arena, as used to be the bout between Mayweather and Pacquiao in 2015.

TV protection

The initial bouts can be broadcast on ESPN News and Fox Sports 1 from 7:30 p.m. ET, earlier than shifting onto ESPN and Fox Sports 1 at Eight p.m. ET.

The primary card can be to be had on a ESPN+/Fox joint pay-per-view for $79.99.

Live circulation

A are living circulation of the rematch between Fury and Wilder and the principle card bouts can be to be had by the use of ESPN+ and the Fox Sports app for a value of $79.99.

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II odds

The bookmakers be expecting the rematch to be an in depth affair.

According to Oddschecker, Wilder is a 43/50 favourite, with Fury at 49/50 and the draw at 22/1.

Wilder is 10/1 to win on issues and 13/4 to win the combat between Round 7 and Round 12, whilst Fury is 8/5 to win by means of resolution or technical resolution and 19/2 to win between Round 7 and Round 12.

Deontay Wilder (L) and Tyson Fury face off with sportscaster Curt Menefee taking a look on all through a information convention at Fox Studios on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty