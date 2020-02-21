Weinstein Jury Appears Deadlocked on Most Serious Charges Against Disgraced Mogul

After 4 lengthy days of deliberation, the 12 jurors tasked with deciding Harvey Weinstein’s destiny indicated in a observe to the pass judgement on that they could also be deadlocked on essentially the most severe fees within the disgraced manufacturer’s rape trial.

On Friday, after spending the morning taking note of Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra’s testimony, the jurors despatched a observe to Manhattan Supreme Court Judge James Burke asking if they may “be hung” on the 2 counts of predatory sexual attack if they’re “unanimous” on the opposite 3 fees towards him: felony act within the first stage, rape within the first stage, and rape within the 3rd stage.

“We the jury request to understand whether we can be hung on [charges] 1 and/or 3 and unanimous on the other charges,” the observe stated.

After a couple of personal conversations with Burke, the protection mentioned they have been keen to simply accept the decision, however the prosecution stated they needed for the jury to proceed deliberating.

Burke informed the jury to proceed deliberating on Friday, mentioning it’s not “uncommon to initially not be in agreement.”

“Any verdict you return on any counts must be unanimous,” he informed them, inflicting two jurors to shake their heads. “So I will ask you to continue your deliberations.”

The day ended with no verdict, so the 12 jurors will reconvene on Monday to proceed discussing Weinstein’s destiny.

The jury, made from seven males and 5 ladies, has been deliberating since Tuesday on whether or not the film magnate is to blame of 5 fees, together with rape and predatory sexual attack. The fees hinge on allegations made via two ladies: Miriam Haleyi, who says she used to be sexually assaulted within his SoHo condo in 2006, and Jessica Mann, who stated she used to be raped within a New York resort room in 2013.

A majority in their questions have revolved across the 59-year-old Sciorra—who testified that Weinstein violently raped her in her condo—suggesting they’re intently focusing on the predatory sexual attack fee.

Jurors had been informed to believe her testimony in deciding whether or not to search out Weinstein to blame of 2 counts of predatory sexual attack, essentially the most severe depend towards Weinstein that carries with it a possible sentence of existence at the back of bars.

Over the remaining 22 hours of deliberations, jurors have looked after via masses of pages of proof, and re-listened to a number of hours of testimony.

“From an optics perspective, I think they realize the responsibility of their decision and the attention it will receive either way. So they are taking their time and understanding their obligation,” Adam Citron, a former prosecutor in New York, informed The Daily Beast. “If they had come back with a decision after five minutes, it would have looked really bad.”

As jurors planned, the disgraced manufacturer has been passing the time via studying a Malcolm Gladwell e-book and munching rolls of mentos, a supply informed the New York Post.

During his four-week trial, a part a dozen ladies gave graphic testimony towards Weinstein to strengthen the crux of the prosecution’s case: that the Oscar-winner used his energy and status within the leisure business to prey on ladies for over 3 a long time, promising to kickstart their careers in change for intercourse acts.

The protection maintains Weinstein best had consensual sexual relationships with the ladies who testified towards him.

The jury has despatched 11 notes to Burke over the past 4 days, asking to check proof equivalent to a blueprint of Weinstein’s SoHo loft and for definitions of prison phrases together with “consent” and “forcible compulsion.”

“The jury seems to be quite focused on Annabella Sciorra. It is natural to try to glean the jury’s decision-making process from their questions, but it is a very inexact science,” Cheryl Bader, a professor at Fordham University’s legislation faculty, informed The Daily Beast. “That said, Annabella is a less messy witness for the prosecution. Her relationship with Harvey Weinstein was less complex than the relationship he had with the two complainants in the case.”

On Thursday, jurors requested for a complete studying of the Sopranos celebrity’s Jan. 23 testimony. They additionally asked a listing of people who Sciorra spoke to about her allegation and a proof as to why Weinstein used to be no longer charged with different crimes associated with Sciorra’s account.

Since jurors don’t have get entry to to transcripts of witness testimony, two courtroom newshounds had been tasked with re-reading hours of testimony to refresh their reminiscences—ceaselessly garnering smiles and laughs from the court whilst jurors dutifully take down notes.

On Friday, midway via taking note of Sciorra’s cross-examination, which put one juror to sleep, the pass judgement on won a observe from the jury announcing they’d “heard enough.”

“[Sciorra’s] testimony came with less baggage, so perhaps the jurors are able to find more common ground amongst themselves on her testimony so they are focusing their attention there first,” Bader stated.

Earlier within the week, jurors requested to check emails and all communications associated with Sciorra and the “red flag list” that Weinstein despatched to a non-public detective he’d employed to research a number of ladies—together with the Emmy-nominated actress.

During Wednesday’s deliberations, jurors additionally listened to testimony from accuser Haleyi, 42, and actress Rosie Perez—who recalled the instant Sciorra informed her over the telephone that she’d been raped.

To date, jurors have no longer requested any questions in terms of Mann, 34, who throughout her emotional three-day testimony recalled how Weinstein allegedly assaulted her a couple of instances throughout their twisted courting—together with raping her in a DoubleTree Hotel room in March 2013 and attacking her once more months later at a Beverly Hills resort.

Weinstein’s protection legal professionals have insisted Mann used to be no longer a sufferer however a manipulative opportunist, pointing to the various pleasant emails she despatched the Shakespeare in Love manufacturer through the years.

“Either the jury is going in order of the charges, or they have already made a determination on the charges and are trying to upgrade then,” Citron stated. “But again, even if they believe what happened to Sciorra happened, if they don’t believe the other the other two women then he won’t be convicted.”

In their first observe on Tuesday, jurors requested to check a PowerPoint presentation from Dr. Barbara Ziv, a forensic psychiatrist who testified in regards to the “myths of rape trauma” for the prosecution. Since Ziv’s presentation—through which she mentioned it’s “extremely common” for accusers to stay involved with their attackers—used to be by no means entered into proof, the jury used to be no longer granted their request.

“I think it’s going to be a couple more days until they reach a verdict,” Citron stated, earlier than including: “but you honestly never know a jury as much as you think.”